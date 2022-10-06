Improved water supply for 2023 in South Sligo, promises Irish Water

Irish Water say supply in South Sligo in 2023 will be much better.

Irish Water are promising customers in South Sligo a much more ‘dependable water supply’ in the new year as works get underway.

The replacement of 3km of old water mains, which carries water for the South Sligo and North Roscommon Public Water Supply, will put an end to bursts and reduce interruptions to homes and businesses.

Crews are currently on the ground and the new mains will be laid from Pound Street in Ballaghaderreen, along the R293, as far as Tullaghanrock on the Sligo Road.

The works, which are expected to be completed in early 2023, are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Crews have reduced the rate of leakage nationally from 46% in 2018 to 38% at the end of last year and they are on their way to hitting the 25% target by 2030.

Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley is proud of the team saving water across the North West region and he’s looking forward to completing works in the border town.

“Leaks can be difficult to find because they occur in a complex network of underground pipes but we’re making progress. In the North West, we’re working with local authorities across the region to drive down leakage. This project in Ballaghaderreen will deliver a much more dependable water supply to the homes and businesses in South Sligo.

“The new pipes will also put a stop to the loss of treated drinking water underground.”

Farrans Construction will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water and while there will be some disruption to traffic, motorists can be assured that areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise inconvenience.

Meanwhile, any planned interruptions to the water supply will be communicated to customers at least 48 hours beforehand.

“The short-term disruptions will be heavily outweighed by the long-term benefits. We thank the people of the area for their co-operations while the works continue,” said Declan.

Meanwhile, works to replace 800 metres of Enniscrone’s water mains will begin shortly and are expected to be completed in December.

The Main Street works, which will run from the bridge on the Bellawaddy River to the town’s fire station, will be carried out by Farrans Construction as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Mr. Cawley explained that the replacement of the old water mains will bring a plethora of benefits for the popular tourist town.

“Working with Sligo County Council, we continue to prioritise works in the areas that need it most, and these works will improve both water quality and the reliability of the supply as well as reducing leakage levels.”

A stop/go traffic management system will be required but areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact.

Short-term interruptions to the water supply may also be necessary. However, locals can be assured that the project team will provide a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruption.

“On behalf of Irish Water, I’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation as the project progresses. The long-term benefits will outweigh any short-term inconvenience.”