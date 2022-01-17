Improved water quality on the way for Tobergal Lane

Tobergal Lane is set to enjoy improved water quality and supply as ageing cast iron watermains are scheduled for replacement.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Sligo County Council, is replacing 100m of old cast iron watermains along Tobergal Lane to provide a more safe and secure water supply for customers in the area.

The works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

The ageing cast iron watermains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Outlining the benefits of these works Declan Cawley, Irish Water, explained: “These essential works will benefit customers in the area by replacing ageing cast iron watermains with new and improved plastic pipes. The immediate impact of this work will see an improvement to water quality in the area, as well as reduced leakage rates and unplanned interruptions when bursts occur.

“Upon completion, there will also be significant improvements in the network performance and levels of customer service in this area in terms of efficiency and security of supply.”

The works are scheduled to commence in mid-January. Farrans Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water which are due for completion in February.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is continuing to work in partnership with Sligo County Council to reduce leaks every day.

Declan added: “During the works pedestrian access to Tobergal Lane will be maintained. To minimise impact on the local community the works are being undertaken in advance of the Sligo City Public Realm Enhancement project planned by Sligo County Council. Furthermore, the works will not impact on the works already completed as part of the O’Connell Street Regeneration project.

“The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Sligo and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

For more information on reducing leaks visit the national Leakage Reduction Programme page on www.water.ie.