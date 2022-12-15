Images of the local community hung at City Hall in Sligo for two days

Celine McCarrick and Austin McDermott from the Old School House Community Café, Ballinafad, at the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

Huyaam Ibrahim and Taratou Mbongue from the Aremoja Women's Group at the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

Cllr. Thomas Walshe, Mayor of Sligo Municipal District, Cllr. Tom MacSharry and Martin Lydon, CEO Sligo County Council pictured with Medb's Dragon Warriors at the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

Sligo Community Children's Garden representatives winners of €500 pictured with the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry.

Rhattana McLoughlin and Maureen Meehan, Sligo Lawn Bowls at the opening of the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

(L-R), John Brennan, Project Manager, Sligo Soringboard Family Support Service, Mayor of Sligo Municipal District, Cllr. Tom MacSharry and Yvonne Zosche, Assistant Project Manager at the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

Mayor of Sligo Municipal District, Cllr. Tom MacSharry, John Daly from Castle View Residents Association and Martin Lydon, CEO Sligo County Council pictured at the opening of the PPN Community Photography Exhibition in Sligo City Hall.

For two days the faces of the local community filled the foyer of City Hall foyer, images submitted to Sligo PPN as part of its community photography competition. The gallery was open to the public with everyone given the opportunity to drop in and catch a glimpse of the people who make such a difference in the lives of people all across Sligo.

The gallery was officially opened by the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry who spoke about the value that all sectors of government place on the work of the community sector and how apt it was for City Hall to host the exhibit as a demonstration of the strong relationship which exists between the two sectors.

He read from a statement from Minister Joe O’Brien who had been a judge in the competition.

“It is a pleasure to view the wonderful entries in this competition, which really showcase what the community sector brings to County Sligo.

“These images capture what community spirit is all about – people from all walks of life coming together to share in the activities they are passionate about, to forge new connections, and most of all to enjoy themselves.”

Minister O’Brien made the difficult overall winner selection which was submitted by Sligo Children’s Community Garden.

Also in attendance was Sligo County Council Chief Executive Martin Lydon, who had also been part of the judging process, selecting his favourite image from Achonry Farmers Market.

The winners of each category received €500, while second and third place received €350 and €150 respectively.

Highly commended submissions also received a small token of recognition.