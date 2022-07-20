‘If Metro can get go ahead then so can the Western Rail Corridor’ – MEP

MEP Chris MacManus (pictured) has said the re-announcement of the MetroLink project in Dublin emphasises clearly, the need for transport spending in the west and northwest.

The Midlands Northwest representative pointed out that the Western Rail Corridor could cost less than 2% of the forecasted cost of the MetroLink, and argues that it is frustrating that the Government are not prepared to invest in public transport in the region.

MEP MacManus said:“I welcome the re-announcement of the MetroLink project, which will make a big difference in improving connectivity within Dublin. Quality public transport links, like the MetroLink, are essential if we are to reduce transport emissions and meet our climate targets.

“It has however, been estimated that the project will cost in the region of €9.5bn, though the Tánaiste warned that it could cost up to €23bn in an ‘extreme-case scenario’.”

“For many in this region it is extremely frustrating that the Government are not prepared to make significant investments like this in public transport in the west and northwest.”

“Dr John Bradley’s report into the Western Rail Corridor, published last year, found that reopening of the rail line would cost €154 million, which is less than 2% of the forecasted cost of the MetroLink.”

“Counties Galway, Mayo and Sligo are home to almost half a million people, and linking these three counties directly via rail would make an enormous difference in terms of connectivity in the West of Ireland and tackling regional imbalance.”

“In addition we need improved bus services as there is a general lack of public transport in the region.

“The Connecting Ireland proposals to increase connectivity for people living outside of major cities and towns fall far short of what is needed.”

“People in the west and northwest deserve access to high quality public services such as public transport as much as people in other parts of the country, especially at a time when we are being asked to reduce our emissions.

“We shouldn’t be treated as second class citizens when it comes to public services and investment just because of the part of the country we live in.”

“It’s very positive to see investment in public transport, but if billions in spending on the Metrolink can be justified then so can spending on transport services in the West.”