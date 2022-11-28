Iconic Sligo menswear shop Collery’s closes its doors after 70 years in business

It truly is the end of an era on Grattan Street as menswear institution Collery’s has shut its doors after 70 years in business.

Seamie Collery, who has manned the store for the past 42 years, spoke to The Sligo Champion about all the changes he has witnessed at the shop where he was born, bringing previously unheard of styles into Ireland, and how thankful he is for his loyal customers ongoing support through the years as he gears up for his retirement.

The business started in 1952 when Seamie’s father James opened a tailor shop in the centre of Sligo town that focused on formal menswear and suits.

“My father was a tailor and starting in those days there would have been three or four tailors and six to eight machinists, that’s how it started and gradually it evolved into what you see here today, it’s slightly different now!” Seamie said in the days leading up the shops closure.

“It’s always been based right here on Grattan Street; I think it was a forge before so that’s how far back it goes.”

The early history of Collery’s represents a by-gone era of Sligo town as Seamie recalls the streets full of people living above shop fronts, a time which Seamie says could well return due to the lack of available housing throughout Sligo.

Having already worked in the shop for a number of years, Seamie started running the business in 1983 following the death of his father.

“Out of the 70 years it’s been open, I’ve done 42 years in this shop. When I took over, we were still selling suits ‘off the peg’ but tailoring wasn’t really my trade, so it evolved from that,” he said.

“It evolved to jeans and then I started with a lot of surf stuff as it was a growing thing at that point all the way up the coasts, from Clare to Donegal there was surfing.”

Seamie says he was likely the first person to bring now iconic surf brands like Quiksilver and Billabong to Irish stores and he joked that in those days the people of Sligo did not know quite what to make of these strange new clothes.

“It was very different back then; people would ask ‘is this Australian or what?’” he laughs.

“Of course, the surfers knew but nobody else had heard of it. The ones in the know were the Irish who had gone to Australia or the Aussies who came here for the surfing.

“But the quality was so good and it was expanding, Quiksilver started with hoodies and t-shirts and then it became one of the biggest companies in the world, they do everything from shoes and jackets and I watched it evolve with me.”

Having been around long enough to see trends come and go, Seamie says he has watched men’s fashion being continually recycled ‘about three times’.

“It just comes full circle and every time people think they have reinvented the wheel!” he said.

The most vital component to Seamie’s longevity in the retail business is that he always maintained a genuine passion for what he was doing.

“It’s something you have to like because if you don’t it will be very hard work,” he said.

“I loved the buying, I used to travel twice a year to buy stock and you had to get it right because if you didn’t there’s no returns in this business. Once you buy it then it’s yours, you had to sell it and that was an exciting challenge. That’s what kept you buzzing,”

When Seamie first took over the business in the 1980s Ireland was in a state of deep economic depression and he says out of the 40 schoolmates he studied with around 35 emigrated.

“There was just nothing here, they were tough times. There wasn’t much money going around and there weren’t many jobs,” he said.

“When I started tourists were a minimum, visitors came through Cork, Galway, and Donegal, they drove right past us. Now you have so many.”

However, he persevered and as the years went on things started to progress and instead of people feeling as if they had to leave Ireland, he noticed more and more people who wanted to come in.

“There is so much diversity now, you had lots of Polish people coming in and now Ukrainians and I think it’s such a great mix of people, it gives you change and variety and a glimpse into different customs. I love chatting to people,” he said.

Seamie loves to interact with his customers and says for his entire career he worked six days a week and always felt like it’s something he could not live without. As the pandemic came and shops were forced to close their doors for an extended period, Seamie says this made him take a step back and for the first time to look forward to retired life.

“The pandemic was strange and it’s something we’ve never had before, but it showed me, as it did for many people, that there’s more to life than work,” he said.

“It convinced me it was time to retire. Getting up in the morning to go for a walk or heading out to Rosses Point made me think I could get used to this.”

Seamie says that his wife Caroline had recently retired after 35-years as a teacher and his two daughters, Robin and Emma, now have careers of their own. For this reason, he says it was time to let the building be leased out and close the book on the Collery’s era.

Seamie announced a closing down sale and says the final week open was incredibly busy as customers new and old came in to say how much the shop has meant to them.

“The plan is to relax for a while, I won’t do anything before Christmas and see what happens in the new year,” he said.

“There’s a very good community in Sligo, everyone who is in the same business has wished me well and we’ve got on so well over the years, it’s been easy working with them.

“I’d just love to thank all the people who have been so good. I’ve met an awful lot of good people and made great friends over the years. It’s a bit emotional.”