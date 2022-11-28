Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Iconic Sligo menswear shop Collery’s closes its doors after 70 years in business

Owner of Collery’s on Grattan Street,  Seamie Collery chats to The Sligo Champion abouthis shop’s history, legacy, and his well-earned retirement.

Seamie Collery has run Collery&rsquo;s Menswear since 1983. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand
James Collery (pictured in 1977) opened Collery&rsquo;s Menswear in 1952. Expand

Close

Seamie Collery has run Collery&rsquo;s Menswear since 1983. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Seamie Collery has run Collery’s Menswear since 1983. Pic: Donal Hackett.

James Collery (pictured in 1977) opened Collery&rsquo;s Menswear in 1952.

James Collery (pictured in 1977) opened Collery’s Menswear in 1952.

/

Seamie Collery has run Collery’s Menswear since 1983. Pic: Donal Hackett.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

It truly is the end of an era on Grattan Street as menswear institution Collery’s has shut its doors after 70 years in business.

Seamie Collery, who has manned the store for the past 42 years, spoke to The Sligo Champion about all the changes he has witnessed at the shop where he was born, bringing previously unheard of styles into Ireland, and how thankful he is for his loyal customers ongoing support through the years as he gears up for his retirement.

Privacy