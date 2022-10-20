Sligo

‘Ice Man’ photographer brings tales of his Arctic adventures to Sligo

Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Doug Allan speaks with Stephen Holland about his experiences filming in polar regions and witnessing climate change in real time.

Doug Allan filming a humpback whale. Expand

For those with a passion for the Arctic, Antarctic and the natural world, one of the people responsible for some of the greatest nature documentaries of all time will be coming to Sligo this November.

Doug Allan is a Scottish wildlife photographer best known for his work filming in sub-zero temperatures for programmes such as David Attenborough’s Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet.

