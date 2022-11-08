‘I covered Mark with blankets and stayed with him until the ambulance arrived’ – mother of Sligo farmer crushed by tractor and trailer

The mother of a county Sligo man, who was crushed beneath a tractor and trailer on the family farm, has spoken of how she covered him with a hot water bottle and blankets, as she and others waited for an ambulance to arrive.

A deposition from Mrs Theresa Hargadon read out at an Inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her son, Mark Hargadon (39) of Carrigeen More, Ballymote heard he came home from work at 7pm on the evening of September 2nd 2021 and changed into his work clothes to do some jobs on the family farm.

When Mrs Hargadon was about to go to bed, she heard what she thought was a fox barking.

“A couple of minutes later from bed I heard it a second time. Again, I heard it for a third lime and felt that it sounded different, as if there was a word in the sound. I got the phone and rang our neighbour Michael Brehony.

“I had rung Mark a couple of limes before ringing Michael and it had rang out. I had rung him, a total of four times. I told Michael there was something wrong”.

She added that she then rang her son Seán and told him there was something wrong.

“Just as Sean pulled into the yard, could hear what I could recognise. as Mark’s voice shouting. I shouted back at him.

“Shortly after that Sean rang me and said that Mark was hurt but he would be alright.

“Sean then came back to the house and collected blankets and we went back down in my jeep. I covered Mark with blankets and hot water bottles and stayed with him until the ambulance arrived.

Mark Hargadon’s brother Sean told the inquest in a deposition, that the first time he became aware that there was something wrong was around 10.58 pm on September 2 last year.

He went to the family home and got a flash lamp from his mother

“When I got to the end of the first field, I heard Mark shout frm “the big meadow”. He ran in that direction.

“When 1 got closer I noticed he lights of the tractor, I ran closer and heard Mark cry on the way.

“When I got to the back of the tractor, I found the trailer jack knifed into the ditch pinning Mark behind it.

Mark said: “to pull the tractor forward please”.

“As I turned to run around the tractor to get in, I noticed the lights of a jeep and met Michael Brehony, a neighbour coming running towards me.

“He went towards Mark as I got in the tractor. Mark pleaded not to let the tractor roll back.

“I pulled the tractor-forward as gently as I could. Michael held him.

“Michael asked Mark how long he had been there, and Mark said since 8pm.”

He added that he had rung 999 at 11.23pm.

In a deposition, neighbour Michael Brehony told the inquest that he immediately headed for the Hargadon farm after getting a call from the deceased’s mother Mrs Theresa.

“And when I got there, I saw the gates open to the field.

“I could see Mark’s brother Sean running with a light, I drove straight down the field in the jeep.

“I could see Sean running and I saw the tractor in the gap with the lights of the jeep.

“I drove straight to the tractor and jumped out.

“Sean shouted to me that Mark was trapped behind the trailer and pinned to the ditch.

“I ran to Mark who spoke to me and he said ‘don’t let the tractor back on me any further.’

“I could see that Mark was pinned by the rear of the trailer and was caught around waist height.

“Sean jumped onto the tractor and pulled forward and I held Mark on the ditch.

“When the trailer moved off Mark, I caught him and held him. Mark asked me to let him down to the ground and I did so very slowly and gently until he was on the ground.

“I grabbed jackets and put them over Mark”.

A HSA Inspector’s report from Inspector Veronica Helly stated that a PSV Inspector from the gardai did not find any fault with the tractor handbrake.

“Therefore, it is unlikely that the handbrake was fully engaged at the time of the accident”.

In a deposition Garda Michael O’Shea said:

“The scene itself was a gap between two fields with a high bank on both sides.

“It was explained that Mark had been discovered pinned between the high bank and the rear of the trailer after he had got out of the tractor and walked back behind it to close over some fencing”.

The deceased passed away at Sligo University Hospital on September 4th.

The garda said he later identified the body of Mark Hargadon on September 5 at the hospital.

Pathologist Dr Paul Hartel told the inquest that the cause of death was due to crushing with allied ingestion and haemorrhage sustained by the deceased.

The pathologist extended his deepest sympathy to the Hargadon family who were in court.

Coroner Eamon MacGowan said this was a terrible accident that happened when the deceased was working on his family farm.

The Coroner said that like all human activity where we are rushing around and the occupation of farmer apparently caused most accidents.

It was a terrible tragedy and a pure accident, and this was a terrible burden for the family to carry. He extended his deepest sympathy to the family.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death as a result of crush injuries with associated ingestion and haemorrhage sustained by Mr Hargadon after he had been crushed under his tractor and trailer on the family farm on September 2 last year

In a poignant statement of thanks read by their solicitor Donncha O’Connor, the Hargadon family said they wanted to thank all the named people who were connected with matter most sincerely for their selfless actions and the sensitive and caring way they had carried out their duties.

The statement added that their only consolation was that Mark had loved farming and was very safety conscious himself.

It must have been a momentary lapse in concentration that cost him his life.

The statement added that the family hoped that Mark’s death would help others to be saved.

In a personal tribute, Mr O’Connor said he had known the family for 20 years.

He said that Mark Hargadon was quiet, shy, unassuming but a very hardworking man.

But he was also very quick-witted, funny and totally sincere gentle person.

Sympathy was extended to the family by the jury foreperson and by Sergeant Derek Butler, who conducted the inquest, on behalf of An Garda Síochana.

The deceased was predeceased by his father Anthony and is survived by his sisters Marie and Sheila and his brother Sean.

The late Mr Hargadon worked with Aurivo at its Ballymote store.