Hundreds of parcels collected around County Sligo for Ukrainian war refugees

Sean Callaghan (Callaghan Forklifts) and Stephen Mullen (Stephen Mullen and Sons Sligo Haulage) loading boxes for Ukraine refugees at the Morrison cottage in Riverstown on Saturday last. Mullen Haulage are bringing the items to Poland where thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing.

The community of Riverstown helping out with the packing of food and clothing items last Saturday for fleeing Ukrainian refugees as a result of the invasion of their country by Russia two weeks ago. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Hundreds of parcels have been collected around the county for Ukrainian war refugees who have fled their country following the invasion by Russia almost two weeks ago.

The generosity of the people of Sligo was demonstrated by several collection points being established around the county for food, clothing and other essential goods for the fleeing thousands of Ukrainians.

One drop off point was the Malibu Tanning Salon on Bridge Street which had been collecting items to send to Ukrainian refugees arriving in neighbouring Poland.

Expand Close Kamila Gierszewska who has organised donations for Ukraine at the Malibu Tanning Studio, Bridge Street, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kamila Gierszewska who has organised donations for Ukraine at the Malibu Tanning Studio, Bridge Street, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Kamila Gierszewska, from Malibu Tanning Salon, said she felt a need to organise the drive because her family comes from an area of Poland very close to the Ukrainian border. With hundreds of thousands already fleeing and an estimated total of over five million refugees, essential aid is desperately needed.

Read More

“I have friends in Ukraine, I am in contact with them all of the time, we are up at all hours watching the news and crying,” she said.“It could be us, Poland was in this situation before and that’s what made us do this, if we can be of any help at all we would be delighted.”

Ms Gierszewska said the response to their drive was overwhelming and they quickly received enough clothes, blankets and duvets and were then encouraging people to provide the most necessary items such as toiletries, dry goods, nappies, baby bottles and medical items.

“It has been a crazy response, people are happy to help, it is amazing to see so many generous people,” she said.

“To be honest I was expecting one van worth of donations at most. Last Saturday we had five vans and on Monday and Tuesday we had seven vans each day.”

She said the community has really got behind the initiative with the Mercy Primary and Secondary School, Summerhill College St. Angela’s College, Sligo University Hospital, IT Sligo and many more getting involved.

“I am always on the phone, answering messages, along with people coming in. It’s amazing and I am so grateful of how quickly word spreads,” she said.

Ms Gierszewska said that LMC Car & Van service also got involved and helped them with transport as well as to organise and pack all of the donations stating that all boxes needed to be labelled in a warehouse before being sent off.

She said that the invasion of Ukraine is heart-breaking, and she worries for all the people she knows there.

“My very close friend from my University is Ukrainian and her brother is not able to leave the country, he has to stay and fight and they’re family don’t know if they will ever see him again. I can’t believe it to be honest, it’s very sad,” she said.

Ms Gierszewska said it was difficult for herself and her family, who all work full time, to keep up with the sheer volume of responses they received from the community.

“My dad did a 12-hour night shift and was straight back here in the salon, I told him you need to go to bed and relax,” she said.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated from the bottom of my heart,” she said. Volunteers are needed to help sort through the sheer volumes of donations that have been given around the county and parcels are being sorted and labelled at a Hanley’s timber yard opposite Derry Taheny and Top Part at Lynns Dock, Finisklin.

Sheila Scanlon from Sligo Food and Furniture Bank said that they got involved initially with the organising and sorting of donated materials and are now helping to join different groups.