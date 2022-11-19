HSE will be asked to meet with Sligo County Council over cath lab services

Representatives from the HSE will be invited to a meeting with Sligo County Council regarding when a full-time permanent catheterisation lab service will be provided in Sligo University Hospital.

Cllr Declan Bree stated it is vital the service is provided imminently as the cath lab was first recommended in 2013 and that the part time mobile lab ceased operation last June.

“As members of this council will be aware, on every occasion over the past number of years when this council lobbied for a full time cath lab service in Sligo University Hospital we were told by the HSE that no decision would be made on the matter until the National Review of Cardiac Services was completed,” he said.

“Back in June when it was revealed that the limited two day cath lab service in the hospital was ceasing operation, there was huge concern in Sligo and the members of this Council expressed their dismay at the failure of the government to provide a full time service in the hospital.

“Then in July people were very pleased when they were led to believe that there had been a breakthrough and that we would see the long awaited cath lab service being provided at the hospital.

“However, in October when Cllr Gilroy and I tabled separate questions on the issue at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, we were provided with the same reply all of us have been hearing for years, that the outcome of the National Review of Cardiac Services is awaited.

“I have to say I was bitterly disappointed with the reply and the fact that there was no commitment from the Government or the HSE to provide a full- time cath lab service in Sligo University Hospital.

“All of us are aware that without a cath lab service in Sligo University Hospital, a person from this region suffering a heart attack will have much less chance of surviving then people living in other parts of the country

“Best practice dictates that patients suffering a cardiac arrest need to be admitted to hospital within a 90 minutes window if they are to get the best outcome.

“Today hundreds of lives in Sligo and the region are being put at risk because of the lack of a cath lab service in the hospital. This is totally unacceptable.

“The provision of a full time cath lab in Sligo was recommended as far back as 2013 when the HSE’s North West Cardiology Review Group issued its report.

“Five years ago the Saolta University Health Care Group urged the Government and the Minister for Health to extend the cardiac catheterisation laboratory services at Sligo University Hospital.

“And here we are in November of 2022 without a cath lab service. This is clearly unacceptable. It must be particularly distressing for many people from Sligo and the region who have a cardiac condition.

“When we lost our cancer services people in Sligo were bitterly disappointed and felt betrayed. We now need real answers regarding the cath lab service and in this context we need a representative or representatives of the HSE to come to a meeting of this council to advise us on the matter.”