HSE feasibility study to ascertain the future role of Markievicz House in Sligo

The HSE is aware of the importance of Markievicz House and also the potential role it could play in future service delivery, the most recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West was told in response to a formal question submitted by Cllr Declan Bree.

Pointing out that the building, a protected structure, was a significant part of Sligo’s built heritage Cllr Bree asked what steps the HSE intended to take to refurbish the building and make it available for HSE staff.

In response Mr Joe Hoare, Director of Capital & Estates said: “The HSE is aware of the importance of Markievicz House and also the potential role it could play in future service delivery.

“Work has been underway recently to prepare an updated accommodation strategy for the Sligo area.

“Consideration has been given to both the consolidation of existing services and accommodation for anticipated service development posts.

“The next step in the process is to complete a feasibility study to sense check the extent of potential services that might be accommodated in Markievicz House and the costs involved as one element of this overall accommodation strategy. It is intended to advance this feasibility study in the coming months.

“An application could subsequently be made for the future inclusion of a project for the redevelopment of this facility in the HSE Capital Plan.”

Welcoming the decision to carry out the feasibility study, Cllr Declan Bree told ‘The Sligo Champion#: “Markievicz House is part and parcel of Sligo’s heritage.

“It was the home of Yeat’s grandfather, William Pollexfen.

“The house was originally know as Charlmont House and some of W.B. Yeat’s letters carry this address.

“Its prominent position overlooking the Harbour and the Garavogue river gives it a special significance for Sligonians.

“Unfortunately the house has been vacant for many years and there has been a concern that its condition might deteriorate if it remained unused.

“Given the fact the HSE needs office space, and is renting offices in many part of the town it makes sense to have the building put to use and restored to its former glory.” Cllr Bree said