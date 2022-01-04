HSE chief travelled from Carrick to Dublin with army driver in free BMW

Paul Reid DG of the HSE oictured as he arrived at Government buildings for a meeting with An Taoiseach and Senior ministers and Leading health experts to discuss the recommendation to go to level 5.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 17/10/20

HSE chief Paul Reid claimed a €20,000 car allowance last year while also having an army driver.

The chief executive of the HSE, with a package worth €426k a year, enjoyed the chauffeur services of an army driver in a sponsored BMW during travel lockdowns last year.

But accounts for 2020 reveal that Mr Reid also claimed his full entitlement to a company car allowance, worth €19,141 for the year, which is close to the €22k a junior nurse would be paid for a full year’s work.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the health service’s top executive was given a driver so he wouldn’t get tired on long commutes from his home in Carrick-on-Shannon in County Leitrim to HSE bases in Dublin.

The costs of the service were covered by the Defence Forces and sponsors, BMW Ireland.

The HSE spokeswoman confirmed that Mr Reid used the army driver services for up to half the year.

She said: “Mr Reid utilised the service intermittently until late June 2020, when restrictions on travel were lifted.”

There was a nationwide 5km general travel ban introduced in January last year and it was not fully lifted until the end of June.

The 2020 accounts for the HSE released in July show Mr Reid’s pay and a note containing details of his car allowance.

It showed: “Remuneration CEO €426,337” for last year, up nearly €100,000 from the €337,000 he was paid in 2019.

A note in the accounts adds: “The CEO received total remuneration of €426,208 comprising basic pay €358,651, allowances €48,416 and benefit in kind (company car) €19,141.”

Mr Reid was chauffeured up and down to work in Dublin from his home in Leitrim in a free BMW by soldiers during the pandemic.

The Defence Forces and the HSE both confirmed that the service was laid on for the health service’s top executive.

And BMW Ireland has confirmed that it was a BMW X1 that was provided for the trips.

The army did not charge the State, but if they did, the cost for the extra service to the HSE would have paid upwards of €25,000 to lay on a driver every day.

A chauffeur service with an executive car costs in the region of €500 to €700 a day.

The HSE stated: “The Defence Forces provided the services of one driver per journey to Mr Reid on occasions for travel between Leitrim and Dublin for necessary meetings and briefings until the removal of travel restrictions.

“The CEO resided in Leitrim for the duration of lockdown as this was where he was located when restrictions were imposed.

“This assistance enabled the CEO to conduct video conferences while mobile and for safety reasons due to long working hours during the on-going national public health emergency.

“The vehicle used was not a HSE vehicle.

“The vehicle was one of a number of vehicles generously on loan from private organisations to assist in the pandemic response.”

The HSE confirmed that Mr Reid does not receive a car allowance and does not receive fuel or mileage expenses.

BMW Ireland Director, Kevin Davidson, Managing Director BMW Ireland, said at the time:

“We are privileged to be able to support the fantastic work being carried out by the HSE during the crisis.”

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell said that while he had no issue with Mr Reid having a driver, he disapproved of the CEO’s high salary and the fact that a Defence Force member on a much lower wage was driving him.

“I believe he has been an excellent communicator through Covid19,’ he said.

“But there is €20,000 benefit in kind there while being driven around by soldiers who were paid probably two-thirds of that as their salary.

“It is almost the complete salary of the nurses starting off.

“I understand it is what he is entitled to claim, but at the same time, it leaves a sour taste in people’s mouths.

“We have two or three senior people now in the HSE and the Department of Health who earn twice what the Taoiseach earns.

“The head of the NHS is earning less than what our HSE boss is earning.

“We may need to cop ourselves on and look at a much better distribution of whatever wealth is there.

“The soldiers that were driving [Mr Reid] were probably being paid something around €30,000 a year.”