How cute are these? -rare birth of twin donkeys in County Sligo

Brian Finneran and his son Luca with Monty the mammy and foals, Marley and Magic.

Just two weeks ago a very rare event took place on a farm in Dromard, the birth of twin donkeys.

Farmer Brian Finneran says he was left stunned when Monty, a 17-year-old miniature donkey, gave birth to twin boy foals, Magic and Marley, in an event that only occurs in 1.7% of donkey births with a survival rate of just 14%.

“I saw how low the odds were for a donkey to have twins and I said it’s just going to be a big foal,” Brian told The Sligo Champion.

“Myself, my father, and my son Luca, the three of us were standing in the field that day. You have three generations there and it’s highly unlikely any of us will ever see it again.”

The foals were sired by a jack named Major and Brian says that Monty could not be happier with her newfound motherhood.

“You’re not meant to have donkey’s on their own because they’re what is called a depressed animal. I started off with one and now there’s four, and they can all keep each other company.”

Brian says he’s recieved great interest from friends and neighbours and if anyone would like to meet Magic and Marley you can catch them at the North West Agricultural Show in Grange on Saturday and the Bonniconlon Show in Mayo on Monday.