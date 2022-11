The current housing crisis is particularly acute in Enniscrone according to Cllr Joseph Queenan.

Cllr Queenan said the situation has become worrying as there are no houses to rent at all in the area, no council owned land to build houses, and no sign of development.

“I hope in the short term the council will try to purchase houses and as a whole will encourage more development,” he said.

“For all the facilities in Enniscrone there is no accommodation for people and it’s worrying.”