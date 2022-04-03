Household rubbish dumped near Collooney railway station

The litter warden removed eight bags of rubbish from the site.

Bags of rubbish have been cleared from near Collooney railway station after being spotted by councillor Marie Casserly who is hopeful new legislation will pave the way for the use of CCTV to help nab offenders after concerns have been raised over the use of such technology due to GDPR laws.

Cllr Marie Casserly has welcomed the fact that local authorities including Sligo County Council will soon be given powers to use CCTV and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and littering.

Last week she reported illegal dumping at a site close to Collooney Railway Station and this was cleaned up promptly by the local Litter Warden.

“While there are many litter black spots across the county, to date, the Council’s ability to use CCTV to identify and target offenders has been restricted due to data protection regulations,” Cllr Casserly said.

However, under this proposed new legislation, local authorities will be empowered to use GDPR-compliant technologies such as CCTV to detect and prevent unsightly and illegal dumping and littering, among other measures.

This will help to discourage fly-tipping, which is a blight across every county.

Cllr Casserly stated that it is fair to say that only a minority of citizens illegally dump or burn their waste.

She continued: “This minority who are littering and fly tipping are having a huge impact on our environment and unfortunately this blight across our communities most often happens at our most beautiful and scenic areas.

“This will also be of huge benefit to the many tidy towns groups throughout the county who do trojan work keeping their towns and villages clean all year round,” Cllr Casserly concluded.

Eight bags of domestic rubbish were taken away from the site at Collooney Railway Station.It has not been revealed if there any evidence has been found in the bags sufficient to bring a prosecution under the Litter Act.