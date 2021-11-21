Hospitality sector living in fear of another lockdown

A Sligo restaurateur has accused public health officials of putting a “nail in the coffin” of the industry after the renewed surge of Covid-19 infections last week led to the reintroduction of public health restrictions on the hospitality sector. Closing time for all bars, restaurants and nightclubs has been changed to midnight with all customers required to be out of the premises by that time. Normal opening hours had resumed on October 22 following an extended period during which closing time was set at 11.30pm but that has now effectively been reversed. Anthony Gray, (main pic) the owner of Eala Bhán restaurant and Hooked on Rockwood Parade in Sligo, said comments from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan, in which he urged workers to cut social contacts and not plan Christmas parties, were having a detrimental effect on the industry. “I heard Dr Holohan saying, ‘Please don’t socialise over Christmas’. That just puts a nail in the coffin of the restaurants,” Mr Gray told the Sligo Champion. “All this stuff, it sends a shockwave through the Christmas bookings as regards parties and stuff. It is very difficult. “There’s been a massive drop-off in reservations in the last three days. “We were told, ‘When you open, you’ll remain open’, and that’s not the case now, in my opinion. I do think that there needs to be more clarity from the Government. “Business is difficult enough without these mixed messages. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are calling the shots but they are on the right foot, the Government are on the left, and they’re not chatting much.” Modelling from NPHET revealed that Ireland is course for around 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in December. However, in a stark warning to those expecting a return to the normal of a pre-pandemic festive season, Dr Holohan last week said those numbers could double if action is not taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. The CMO told RTE News at One that two percent, or 20 out of every 1,000 cases, will be admitted to hospital. “That’s a lot of people in hospital, potentially 4,000 or more,” he added. Fergal Quinn, who alongside his brother Kevin Quinn Jnr, runs Acushla Limited, a hospitality group that operates the Embassy Steakhouse, Lola Montez and The Belfry Bar in Sligo Town, believes businesses in Sligo are being penalised when the epicentre of the spread in Ireland is elsewhere. “I think a lot of these restrictions are coming in on the back of some of the scenes you’re seeing in clubs in Dublin. “It’s nowhere near that in Sligo and equivalent size towns. “You’re not getting massive queues for late-night venues in Sligo,” Mr Quinn said, adding that he harbours major doubts about the effectiveness of the latest measures. “Do I think closing at 12am is going to make a huge amount of difference to Covid numbers? I really can’t see how it will. Time will tell. “We’re going to lose turnover, no doubt about it, because there’s no question that it will have an effect on the amount of people who go out. If people continue their normal habits of going out at 9pm or 10pm and then you close at 12am, you’re pretty much cutting off 50 percent of the night’s trade. “We’re hoping that some people will go out earlier and you won’t face that cut, maybe it will only be 20 or 25 percent.” Mr Gray voiced his frustration that the success of the vaccination programme is not being reflected in the level of restrictions currently being imposed. “You have to ask if we’ve really moved on with this pandemic. You have 94 percent of the population vaccinated and billions spent on HSE services and we still only have a few hundred ICU beds for a population of five million. You can’t run a country where nothing is moving forward and the only option is a lockdown,” he said. The restaurant owner, who is also an ambassador for the Sligo Food Trail as well as a former president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said the uncertainty is taking a toll on his staff amid firm expectations of further restrictions in the coming weeks. “I believe that this is the first tranche of closures. Next it will be something else and something else after that. “If we knew in advance it wouldn’t be too bad. It’s very difficult to run a business with total uncertainty. Staff are asking me, ‘What’s going on, will or won’t we close or be shut down?’ “Coming up to Christmas, it’s not fair to the staff. I mean, retention of staff is difficult enough when we have total certainty. “There’s a palpable fear since three days ago when the first announcements were made. You can even feel it on the street. Customers are asking, ‘Well Anthony, what do you think, will you be shut down?’ And that’s horrible. We’re heading – it would be my guess – towards another lockdown, come probably before Christmas which is ridiculous considering 94 percent of the population is vaccinated. “It’s time we started living with this and learning how to get on with our lives. You can’t just keep opening and closing businesses.There’s an awful lot of these cases coming from schools. People are afraid to say that but it’s the truth. “Why not tackle that issue before you start closing the economy down? You can’t keep opening and closing the economy, it just doesn’t work.” Mr Quinn also acknowledged the impact on staff, saying that the lack of public confidence is undermining the hospitality business at a crucial time of year for the trade.

Mr Quinn also acknowledged the impact on staff, saying that the lack of public confidence is undermining the hospitality business at a crucial time of year for the trade.

“We’ve had a couple of parties cancel on us. One today and a couple of corporate functions as well. The staff who work for the big companies are being told, ‘No staff parties’,” Mr Quinn said.

“It’s all about confidence. I was chatting to a local car dealer there today. He wouldn’t have a huge staff but even the staff themselves would feel more comfortable in smaller groups.

“One of my buddies is a travel operator and he said his enquiries have fallen off a cliff this week.

“We package hens and stags and it’s only when these restrictions come in that people start asking, ‘Well if lockdown comes in, will I be able to get my money back?’ Like I said, it’s all about confidence.

“Two weeks ago, we were quite confident we’d get a Christmas. Now, we’re not breaking any records but trade was going alright. I’d still be optimistically hopeful that we’d get a Christmas on these restrictions. But I wouldn’t be betting the house on it.”

Mr Gray believes few lessons have been learned from the introduction of the third lockdown on Christmas Eve last year.

“You have to ask – and it’s an important question – where have we moved on to since last year. Have we learned any lessons or implemented a plan? In my opinion, no.

“We lost thousands of euros in stock during the last lockdown. When you have perishable goods, you can’t just turn on and off a switch. As well as that, we had fridges breaking down and different things like that.

“Giving you 24 hours’ notice is no good. You can’t run a business on 24 hours’ notice. You need at least a week so you can look at your stock and say, ‘Well, I’m not going to order any more’. We were closed at 3pm on Christmas Eve last year. If that happens again this year, it’s just going to be detrimental to the industry.”