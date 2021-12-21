Sligo

Hospitality industry ‘unfairly targeted’, says Sligo restaurant owner

Paul O'Donnell of Connolly's on Markievicz Road. Pic: Carl Brennan

Paul O'Donnell of Connolly's on Markievicz Road. Pic: Carl Brennan

Restaurateurs and publicans are crying out for a “coherent plan” in the wake of new restrictions forcing the hospitality industry to shut their doors at 8pm from last night until the end of January at least.

The owner of restaurants Hooked and Eala Bhán Anthony Gray said that he is “all in favour of making sure precautions are put in place” but that the hospitality industry is being “unfairly targeted yet again.”

