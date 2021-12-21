Hospitality industry ‘unfairly targeted’, says Sligo restaurant owner

Restaurateurs and publicans are crying out for a “coherent plan” in the wake of new restrictions forcing the hospitality industry to shut their doors at 8pm from last night until the end of January at least.

The owner of restaurants Hooked and Eala Bhán Anthony Gray said that he is “all in favour of making sure precautions are put in place” but that the hospitality industry is being “unfairly targeted yet again.”

“There is no real concrete evidence that restaurants or the hospitality sector are the cause of the problem.

“We are being made a scapegoat, the outbreaks are mostly coming from schools, hospitals, and nursing homes,” he said.

“We have to move on and learn to live with this. This is a virus that mutates, there will be mutations in many different forms, we cannot keep closing down the economy all the time just because of a new variant, surely we can come up with a new way of thinking.

“We’re two years into this crisis and we haven’t moved on one single yard, we are back to the same scenario: Restrict, restrict, restrict. Putting in restrictions with no scientific evidence to prove the hospitality industry is causing it, and it certainly isn’t.”

Read More

Mr. Gray stated that he does not feel the new restrictions will lead to a reduction in social contacts but merely forces people to move into uncontrolled environments.

“It’s falling into the hands of house parties, there will be house parties galore. We are a controlled environment; we have a set of standards we must maintain.

“You come into a restaurant and there is hand sanitiser, you wash your hands, your vaccine cert is checked, there’s air filtration systems, there’s even temperature checks,” he said.

“We are a controlled environment and house parties are not, it really does beggar belief that we haven’t moved on compared to last year.

“Last year, I was closed at three o’clock on Christmas Eve. I was given 12 hours’ notice. This year we are down to massively restricted hours, we’ve lost 2,500 bookings, what we need now is a coherent plan, that’s all we are asking for, please tell us what is going to happen next regarding getting us out of this predicament besides restrictions.”

Staff are suffering hugely as early closing times and less clientele means there are fewer working hours available according to Mr. Gray.

“Staff hours are being reduced because the numbers just aren’t there. These are people that have worked with me for many years, it’s a juggling act and a very hard one.

“Many of my staff have young families, they are trying to look after their income, it’s heart-breaking to say I am going to have to reduce your hours, it’s devastating. It is just so mentally draining for everyone,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough Christmas, the second in a row where it is so difficult.

“My heart goes out to the staff across the hospitality industry, not just my own.

“You also have to remember there is a knock-on effect, the taxi drivers, hairdressers, and beauticians all get hit. It’s a snowball effect when you introduce a restriction, every part of the economy suffers.

“The only thing I ask is that we have leadership and a concrete plan for the hospitality sector, we are just being made scapegoats.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), who represent over 4,000 pubs across the country, have also spoken out against the new measures and said it will likely lead to establishments shutting their doors until restrictions are set to lift at the end of January.

A spokesperson for the VFI said it is “the final gut punch for a sector that has faced an unprecedented pummelling since the pandemic started 20 months ago.”

“Unless Government reintroduces the CRSS for its members, who now face severe restrictions in what should have been the busiest weeks of the year, many businesses will go to the wall,” they said.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive said: “I guess the government thinks we should feel grateful for the 8pm closing given NPHET’s demand for a 5pm curfew. The reality is this decision will decimate the trade that was already on its knees. Christmas was the one chance we had to recoup some of the losses amassed earlier in the year but we’re now in a situation where staff will lose their jobs and pubs will shut one week before Christmas as they see little point in opening under these conditions.

“While Government may see 8pm as a compromise the reality is that many pubs don’t open until 5pm so three hours trading is unworkable for them. Even for pubs that open earlier the majority of their trade takes place at night time.

“Given the relentless public health message over the past number of weeks to avoid socialising the public had already cancelled bookings in record numbers.

“There was no need to further restrict trading hours as our customers are safer in regulated pubs that adhere to guidelines instead of house parties and shebeens.

“Our members are left wondering what the plan is for hospitality. These restrictions are meant to be lifted at the end of January but there is literally no guarantee this will happen. Publicans and their staff are trapped by the Government’s inability to plan a pathway out of the crisis that doesn’t involve lockdowns.

“Government now has to announce a return of the CRSS for our members who have been pummelled by this news. It’s difficult to overstate the feeling in the trade, publicans and their staff are at the absolute limits of their endurance.

Mr. Cribben added “we need to see comprehensive supports” that “it’s the least the trade expects.”