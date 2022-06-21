Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Honourable journey to locate the grave of nineteenth century Sligo nationalist leader and editor of The Sligo Champion

He was one of the most well known editors of The Sligo Champion and while there’s a statue erected to Patrick Aloysius McHugh proudly standing outside city hall his grave at Sligo cemetery has no headstone which local woman, Mary Lehane with the help of the Champion intends to rectify

The statue of P.A. McHugh outside City Hall, Sligo. Expand
P.A. McHugh. Expand
Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh) and Moira Dolan (grand niece of P. A. McHugh) at the grave of P. A. McHugh in Sligo Cemetery. Expand
Jackie Dolan (husband of Moira), Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh), Breda Downs (wife of Michael), Mary Lehane, Moira Dolan ( grand niece of P. A. McHugh), Pauric McHugh (grand nephew of P. A. McHugh). Expand

Close

The statue of P.A. McHugh outside City Hall, Sligo.

The statue of P.A. McHugh outside City Hall, Sligo.

P.A. McHugh.

P.A. McHugh.

Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh) and Moira Dolan (grand niece of P. A. McHugh) at the grave of P. A. McHugh in Sligo Cemetery.

Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh) and Moira Dolan (grand niece of P. A. McHugh) at the grave of P. A. McHugh in Sligo Cemetery.

Jackie Dolan (husband of Moira), Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh), Breda Downs (wife of Michael), Mary Lehane, Moira Dolan ( grand niece of P. A. McHugh), Pauric McHugh (grand nephew of P. A. McHugh).

Jackie Dolan (husband of Moira), Michael Downs (great grandson of P. A. McHugh), Breda Downs (wife of Michael), Mary Lehane, Moira Dolan ( grand niece of P. A. McHugh), Pauric McHugh (grand nephew of P. A. McHugh).

/

The statue of P.A. McHugh outside City Hall, Sligo.

sligochampion

My name is Mary Lehane.

My journey began with my mother, Frances Gethins-McLoughlin (1924-2019), who was born in Knocknagee, Sooey, Co. Sligo, into an amazing family who talked a lot of history and family stories.

Privacy