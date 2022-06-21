Honourable journey to locate the grave of nineteenth century Sligo nationalist leader and editor of The Sligo Champion

My name is Mary Lehane.

My journey began with my mother, Frances Gethins-McLoughlin (1924-2019), who was born in Knocknagee, Sooey, Co. Sligo, into an amazing family who talked a lot of history and family stories.

As I listened to her account of growing up in a rural setting in the Ireland of the twenties and thirties, I discovered a rich heritage.

She recalled seeing her grandfather John McLoughlin’s (1849-1937) hand-written speeches for Sligo County Council, his seal of office and cut-outs from old Sligo Champions strewn all over the parlour table. She also remembered seeing the Sooey U. I. L. Banner in the house, with the portrait of Wolfe Tone on one side and a portrait of P. A. McHugh on the other.

She also recalled that a framed photo of Mr P. A. McHugh graced the parlour wall in Knocknagee, sandwiched between a picture of Mr John O’Dowd and her grandfather).

The photo of my great grandfather accompanying this article is the same; unfortunately, the other two images don’t exist anymore.

Sad to say, not realising their archival importance, my ancestors piled all items in a box, and they were relegated to memory and never seen again. Of course, nobody would have thought such things would be like gold dust to us now.

My mother said that her Granda had known that his great-granddaughter would be interested in his life story; he would have collected everything and lovingly placed it in a box for me.

He would never have guessed that I would find so much of him, his personality, his friends and political meetings and speeches, between the archived pages of his beloved Sligo Champion all these years later. According to my mother, “he would have been as proud as Punch.”

The Sligo Champion was founded in 1836 by Edward Howard Verdon. The tradition of buying the “Champion” every week was started by my great grandfather (also John) all those years ago, and it continues to this day.

I decided to explore my McLoughlin family history. I am particularly indebted to Mr Paul Deering, Editor Sligo Champion, and to Sligo Local Studies and Reference Library (in particular – Mr Malachy Gillen) for allowing me to research and reprint same.

During my investigation, I also found Mr P. A. McHugh and what a journey it has been. I realised that Mr McHugh was my great grandfather’s close friend and political colleague. I was lucky also to have had the invaluable, personal account of my mother, Frances (R.I.P.), who shared the first thirteen years of her life, in the same house, with her Granda, John McLoughlin.

I couldn’t continue the story without mentioning his other great friend and political ally, Mr John O’Dowd, from Bunninadden, Co. Sligo.

The strength of my great grandfather’s friendship with Mr P. A. McHugh and Mr John O’Dowd was such that the three friends were fondly known as the “Holy Trinity” in the McLoughlin house in Knocknagee. According to my mother, “many’s the clandestine meeting was held in the parlour in Knocknagee, to the accompaniment of her mother’s tea and soda bread and a little drop of the ‘cratur.’ (Irish whiskey).

In early 2019, I decided to visit Sligo Cemetery and find the grave of Mr P. A. McHugh, who had meant so much to my great grandfather.

I enlisted the help of Mr Brian Scanlon, an expert on the graves there. When I saw no headstone for P. A., I was sad, and there and then, I resolved to find a way of putting a proper tombstone on the grave.

My next task was to find the family descendants of Mr P. A. McHugh. I am a member of the very successful Facebook page, Sligo Heritage and History, which Mr Adrian O’Neill set up in May 2017.

I posted a request on March 17th 2019, for any family of Mr McHugh to get in touch. I had given up hope when eventually, I noticed a post in May 2019 from Breda Downs, also looking to connect with the family of P. A. McHugh.

She is married to Michael, the great grandson of P. A. McHugh, on the same direct line as me; great granddaughter of John McLoughlin.

I couldn’t believe my luck. I answered, and we arranged to meet in front of the statue outside the Town Hall, of course. It was an exciting meeting and the start of a wonderful friendship with Michael and Breda.

“I’m sure the two gentlemen would be pleased that we got on so well, and their names and escapades are at the top of the agenda over one hundred years later.We made plans, but Covid 2020 put a brake on things.

Michael Downs recalls: “Breda, my wife, had long followed her native Skibbereen’s pages on FaceBook, and when she found the Sligo Heritage and History page, she posted about P. A. McHugh (“P.A.”).

“P. A. was my own, my brothers Philip and Christopher and first cousins Kathleen, Peter and Helen’s great grandfather. His daughter Kathleen was our grandmother. I was aware of his public persona and the good he had done, having in 1966 been shown his statue in its original setting.

“Mary Lehane, herself a Sligo resident, answered Breda’s post and has become a great friend of ours since. Mary had her own interest in P. A. because she was researching the life and times of her own great grandfather, John McLoughlin. And John and P. A. were socially and politically close.

“A similar exercise on the Leitrim Old Photos Facebook page drew the attention of our cousin Moira Dolan and her husband Jackie, siblings Pauric and Jacinta, and cousin Frank and his wife Martina, all of whom we were delighted to meet last month. We look forward to getting to know our new relatives and having a headstone to mark P. A.’s resting place.”

Mary Lehane continues: “following on from Breda’s success on the Leitrim page, I was contacted by Moira Dolan, the grandniece of P. A. McHugh. We met at Sligo cemetery and visited P. A.’s grave. It was the start of another wonderful friendship.

“Moira is the family historian and has done a lot of research on her McHugh family. I found it fascinating that she, I, and Breda had been working on similar searches before our meeting.”

Moira Dolan says: “It is beyond a privilege for me to be involved in my Granduncle, P. A.’s grave restoration project. So many people know of his statue, which stands outside of Sligo City Hall, but few are aware that his resting place is an unidentified grave in the old cemetery in Sligo.

“I think this project is an acknowledgement and a very fitting appreciation of the work and sacrifices he made for the people of his beloved North Leitrim and Sligo.

“It is also an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by his family in supporting his great work.

Visitors to Sligo, distant relatives visiting from abroad, or people who have an interest in Sligo history, will now have an identified grave to visit, spend a little time and say a prayer for P. A. and his family, who share this most peaceful and tranquil spot with him.”

Mary Lehane continues: “In October 2020, I noticed a post from Adrian O’Neill on Sligo Heritage and History about the P. A. McHugh statue.

He asked if people knew that P. A. McHugh, whose statue once overlooked O’Connell Street, a prominent member of Sligo town who was very popular with the public and was also mayor a number of times, didn’t have his own gravestone. ‘No etching to remember the great P. A McHugh.’

“There wasn’t much that could be done during Covid, so I just took note.

“Thankfully Covid and its restrictions have gone, and I contacted Adrian in April. He thinks that “it is a shame that Mr P. A McHugh, who was very influential and did so much for Sligo, still doesn’t have his own gravestone.”

He kindly offered to run a GoFundMe appeal on his Sligo Heritage and History Facebook page to help with the cost of putting up a headstone on the McHugh grave.

Any amount of donation will be gratefully accepted.

As the McHugh family and I have noted, we are all indebted to Adrian because without his page, we would never have met or started this project.

The Sligo Champion has undertaken to make a donation towards the cost of the headstone.

P.A.was born in 1854 at Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. His parents, Peter McHugh and Ann McHugh-MacDermott, were farmers. When Patrick finished his primary education, he attended St. Patrick’s College, Cavan, to prepare for the priesthood.

After finishing his education, he did not take Holy Orders and instead went to Paris for a year.

On returning to Ireland, he married Mary Harte from Sligo. After his marriage, he taught in Athlone Intermediate School and later at Summerhill Intermediate College, Sligo.

He subscribed to the principles of the Land League, which Michael Davitt formally set up, in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, on August 16th, 1879.

In 1885, Mr McHugh became the owner/editor of the Sligo Champion.

He was true to his Nationalist principles as editor, being a member of the Sligo Branch of the Irish National League.

Mr McHugh was elected Mayor of Sligo in 1888, again in 1895, 1896, 1897, 1898 and 1900.

He was actively involved in the County Sligo Committee of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

In 1892 he became the Member of Parliament for the constituency of North Leitrim with a sweeping majority.

However, his representation of his constituents’ grievances caused the Coercion Act’s repeated invocations to silence him and his newspaper.

P. A. McHugh’s relationship with Sligo Gaol began in 1888. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment under the Coercion Act.

His crime was that he had published an article in The Sligo Champion of July 7th, 1888, denouncing a land grabber from Templeboy, Co. Sligo, who had occupied a farm from which a widow had been evicted.

‘On Wednesday, November 14th, 1888, he was transferred to Derry Gaol in the custody of “several policemen and a couple of warders.”

There had been no warning given that Mr McHugh was to be transferred. (Sligo Champion 1888-11-17)

He next encountered the hospitality of the jail on February 1st, 1890, when he was sentenced to four months imprisonment on charges of publishing National League reports from Sooey and Collooney regarding landgrabbing of evicted farm holdings.

After sentencing, Mr McHugh was “conveyed to the prison at Cranmore.”

“A large crowd of friends and sympathisers had assembled to wish him goodbye. As the ‘bus’ containing the prisoner and six policemen drove off, the crowd raised a hearty cheer for the ‘criminal.’”

On February 7th, Mr McHugh was removed to Tullamore Gaol by a police escort on the six o’clock train.

“The utmost secrecy was observed by the authorities as to the time of the ‘criminal’s’ removal, but the solicitude of his friends enabled some of them (including Mrs McHugh and Miss Harte, his sister-in law to be present on the platform to give him a parting salute to wish him God speed.

“Mr McHugh appears to have suffered considerably from the coldness of the cell in which he was confined in Sligo, the temperature of the apartment we learn almost touching zero.” (Sligo Champion 1890-02-08)

Mr P. A. McHugh was released from Tullamore Prison on June 2nd, 1890, and returned to a hero’s welcome in Sligo.

Mr McHugh’s subsequent incarceration was in Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin.

By this time, he was a member of the first Sligo County Council, which had convened on April 6th 1899.

He was prosecuted in Sligo on December 13th, 1900, for publishing three “seditious libel” articles in Sligo Champions during 1899 and 1900.

He had questioned and criticised the selection of the jurors in a court case regarding the prosecution of two men who were accused of intimidating a ‘landgrabber.’

On December 21st, 1900, the prosecution moved for a change of venue from Sligo to Dublin because they felt that “a fair and impartial trial,” could not be heard in Sligo.

The reason being that “Mr McHugh was the proprietor of The Sligo Champion, a newspaper which had a large circulation in the town and county of Sligo amongst the classes from which the jury panel, both special and common, were drawn.

The defendant was also a member of the Sligo County Council.” Accordingly, the venue was changed to Dublin. (Sligo Independent 1900-12-29)

On April 22nd, 1901, at the Four Courts, Mr P. A. McHugh was sentenced to six months in Kilmainham Prison.

He was released on October 21st, 1901. (Sligo Independent 1901-10-26)

In 1902, Mr McHugh was again prosecuted for articles published in the Champion and was imprisoned in Sligo Gaol. Bankruptcy in 1903 meant a temporary vacation of his North Leitrim seat.

During this time, his newspaper was published by Bernard McTernan under the name of the Sligo Nationalist.

In the 1906 General Election, P. A. McHugh was returned for both constituencies of North Leitrim and North Sligo. He eventually chose the Sligo seat.

Mr P. A. McHugh served six sentences under the Coercion Act in four separate terms of imprisonment. Yet, on each release, he emerged undaunted and was hailed a hero by his loyal followers.

Sadly Mr McHugh’s health failed, and on May 31st 1909, he died in hospital in Dublin. A life of unflinching principle on behalf of his constituents, coupled with long hours of work, meetings, and time spent in appalling conditions in gaol, had undermined his health.

“A NATION’S LOSS” was how the Sligo Champion described the death of Mr P. A. McHugh, journalist, orator and scholar, on May 31st 1909.

Ireland had lost a “fearless and unflinching advocate in the vindication of their just rights.”

Mr McHugh was always prepared to make any personal sacrifice to defend the Irish people. He was an “able, eloquent and strenuous worker in the nationalist cause” and “there was no more amiable, tolerant, and kindly Irish gentleman than Pat McHugh, as he was known to his friends.”

He was “one of the most high-minded and pure-souled Irish patriots, the most devoted and affectionate of friends, and the noblest and most upright of men.”

The general outpouring of grief that met the news of his death resulted in many tributes and led to the setting up of a McHugh Memorial Committee in August 1909 to gather the necessary finance to erect a monument to his memory in Sligo.

On St. Patrick’s Day 1913, the foundation stone of the monument in honour of Mr P. A. McHugh was laid by Alderman Edward Foley, J.P., Chairman of the Memorial Committee, in the bottom of O’Connell St. in front of the Post office.

He had been presented with a silver trowel for the purpose.

During an emotional speech, John Mcloughlin said he was proud to join his humble voice with the others to pay tribute to P. A. McHugh.

He said that in 1882, the tenant farmers were merely serfs on their own land and that Mr McHugh had worked on their behalf with voice and pen. What was the result?

“We stand to-day with landlordism broken down-smashed to atoms-and the power of Dublin castle trembling in the balance, having only a few months more of existence (cheers).”

Again, to loud cheers, he said that P.A. McHugh, along with John Redmond and John Dillon, was instrumental in abolishing the Grand Jury system and establishing the Local Government Act, which they now had.

When Mr McHugh was refused admission to Ballymote courthouse on the occasion of the first County Convention there in 1899, he broke down the door with a sledgehammer, and that was the day that a deadly blow was struck against Castle rule in Ireland.

“Let us work one and all to make that monument a lasting memorial, for future generations to look upon, to one of the noblest, most illustrious and self-sacrificing leaders of his time.”

The meeting finished with the singing of “A Nation Once Again”, with everybody joining in the song.

On October 29th 1916, the memorial in honour of Mr P.A. McHugh was unveiled in Sligo by Mr John Redmond.

Mr Redmond said that no greater compliment was ever paid to him than to be asked to take part in the ceremony to do honour to the memory of Patrick Aloysius McHugh.

“He was a patriot and a scholar, a fearless comrade and a faithful friend.”

Mr Redmond went on to say that if he were asked what Mr McHugh’s chief attributes were, he would say: courage, sound common sense, and absolute unselfishness.

“Ireland is the poorer for the death of McHugh. I wish we had more of his stamp.

“If we had, there would be less of false sentiment and more of practical patriotism in Ireland.”

“I trust that this monument will teach future generations the lessons of Pat McHugh’s life – lessons of patience, wisdom, and common sense; lessons of utter unselfishness, lessons of courage and practical patriotism. These are the lessons this statue should teach.”

- Source: The Sligo Champion, June/July 1909, March 1913, October/November 1916.)

-Courtesy of Local Studies and Reference Library, Stephen Street, Sligo.