Homeless figures for the North West at record level

Homelessness is on the rise in the North West.

Homeless figures for the North West have reached record highs.

North West Simon Community have said that, taking into account the new figures, homeless services need significantly increased funding and the charity are appealing to local TDs to lobby the Government on the matter.

The Department of Housing’s Monthly Homelessness Report for July 2022, shows that 106 individuals including 22 child dependents were provided with Local Authority managed emergency accommodation in counties Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo, during the Week of 20-26 July 2022.

This is the highest level of official homelessness ever recorded in the region and CEO of North West Simon Community Noel Daly has said these figures do not even show the full extent of the crisis.

“We have had a huge jump in the number of child dependents (22) in emergency accommodation and a record number of people overall (106) in the North West during July 2022,” he said.

“The existing resources simply aren’t sufficient to ensure every household receives the support needed to exit homelessness.

“We will be writing to all local TD’s to appeal for their support over the next week, in the hope that they will all pull together at this crucial time.”

Government homeless statistics relate only to households that are provided with emergency accommodation by local authorities, they do not include what has often been described as the ‘hidden homeless’ who may be sleeping rough, living in refugee centres, or staying with parents, friends, and relatives in overcrowded conditions.

A study undertaken in June 2022 showcased that there was an average of just three properties available to rent in Sligo town, however these were for students and not applicable to North West Simon Community.

Records from daft.ie also indicate that average rents in Sligo have risen 19.7% in the last year and now stand at €1004.

In July 2022, 80 homeless households were provided with emergency accomodation in the North West.

This included 69 single adults and 11 families, made up of 15 adults and 22 children.

This is an increase of 8.1% when compared to the 98 people in June 2022 and an increase of 13.7% when compared year on year.

There has been an increase of 29.11% in the number of children experiencing homelessness in the region year on year.

These monthly statistics show that 51 households were accommodated in Sligo in July 2022 and 33 were in Donegal or Leitrim.

In terms of support 43% had been provided with supportive temporary accomodation in facilities that employ social care staff. while 57% (48 households) were provided with private emergency accomodation with visitor support, or temporary accomodation with no, or minimal, support in B&Bs, hostels, and hotels.

“The majority of people experiencing homelessness do not receive day to day support to deal with their personal housing crisis, because the current level of funding to support the work of the community and voluntary bodies and the local authorities is grossly inadequate,” Noel Daly said.

“A new Homeless Action Plan is being developed for the region at present but the instruction from the Department of Housing is that any services developed as part of the plan must be provided in the context of ‘existing resources’.

“The Government didn’t make any specific provision for extra resources for the homeless community and voluntary sector in its housing strategy Housing for All, and it is patently obvious that existing resources are not sufficient.

“Charities are heavily reliant on public donations to pay for day to day operating costs, while poorly funded local authorities that have to pay 10% of the cost of any new services developed, are faced with the prospect of cutbacks in other services if homelessness expenditure is increased.”

Mr Daly stressed that there is a window of opportunity for TDs from the region to come together and lobby the Government to ensure there is specific funding for homeless services in the North West to be included in the upcoming budget.

“We hope and trust that the politicians will respond to our call for their support at this crucial point so that the need for households to access homeless emergency accommodation is ended as soon as possible,” he said.

The North West Simon Community was first established in 2005 with the aim of providing homeless support to individuals and families in Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo.Over the years, they have developed an early intervention and preventative service that focuses on quietly and discretely supporting households at risk or experiencing homelessness in every part of the three counties.

Their aim is to help people maintain their tenancy and minimise the number of people experiencing the trauma of entering emergency accommodation.

In 2021, North West Simon Community provided homeless preventative support or social housing accommodation to 414 individuals from 216 unique households comprising 246 adults and 168 children.

A total of 32 households were provided with Social Housing by North West Simon Community in 2021, and 188 households comprising 213 Adults and 135 Children contacted North West Simon Community’s Homeless Preventative Support services in counties Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim.

Supports includes housing advice and information, advocacy support and assistance to apply for housing or Housing Assistance

Payments (HAP), arrange access to child welfare and supports, mental and physical health supports such as access to social services and welfare entitlements, support to manage an existing tenancy or to find and relocate to a new home if the existing tenancy can’t be maintained.