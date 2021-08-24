Hollywood star Bill Murray impressed on visit to Sligo

Bill Murray and members of his group take a break at Enniscrone Golf Club.

Iconic actor Bill Murray’s arrival to Enniscrone on Sunday marked the latest leg in his tour around the country taking in some of Ireland’s best golf courses.

The film legend is here to film The Links Life, a series focusing on golf in Ireland which will be broadcast to a worldwide audience through YouTube and other streaming platforms when complete. Murray is accompanied by well-known golf writer Tom Coyne, who has been a long-time fan of links golf and Enniscrone.

Having already taken in a whole host of courses such as Carne in Belmullet and Murvagh in Donegal, Murray and his entourage, including his family, arrived at the west Sligo club on Sunday before embarking on the links itself, taking in the Dunes Championship course in splendid sunny weather.

The visitors also spent time in Strandhill over the weekend, taking in the panoramic sea views at one of Sligo’s best-known resorts.

The travelling contingent were said to be highly impressed with the course at Enniscrone - which is regarded as one of the top tracks in the country - and their visit is set to have major knock-on effects for Enniscrone and golf in this country when the series goes to air.

Murray’s life has been intertwined with golf. Growing up in the northern suburbs of Chicago, he caddied as a youngster and later in life he ironically starred in the 1980 hit film Caddyshack.

In more recent times, he and his brothers established a golf apparel business called William Murray Golf.

Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland in a drive to “keep Ireland front and centre in the minds of future visitors from the US and elsewhere around the world”.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of The Links Life featuring Bill Murray.

“It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses. Our aim is to remind viewers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences.

“The episodes filmed here will help ensure that Ireland stays ‘top of mind’ among golfers in the US and elsewhere around the world.”

Other courses on Murray’s itinerary include four other courses in Donegal - Portsalon, Cruit Island, Narin and Portnoo and the widely praised St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna, which has only recently opened and is already receiving rave reviews.

Other links courses on the list include Galway’s Connemara and Ballybunion in Kerry, while Murray will also take to the course at Galway Bay, Wicklow’s Druids Glen and the O’Meara Course at Carton House in Kildare.

The broadcast of the series will come as a welcome PR boost to the golf industry in Ireland.

The pandemic has decimated the foreign travel market, which was so important for courses such as Enniscrone, Co Sligo and Strandhill in Sligo, as well as many others along Ireland’s coasts.

In 2019, it was estimated that golf tourism was worth an estimated €270million to the Irish economy, with some 200000 overseas visitors arriving on these shores each year accounting for more than 1.7million bed nights.

Research suggests that half of those visiting here to play golf come from North America, and each visitor from the US is worth an estimated €1800 to the wider economy, with 80pc of their spending on non-golf related activities.

With the airing of The Links Life, it is hoped Enniscrone and Ireland will be beamed into millions of homes around the world.