Historic ecumenical event in Geevagh

Dean Dermot being presented with a momento of his visit to Geevagh Parish by John Davey, Secretary of Geevagh Parish Pastoral Council, accompanied by Fr. Laurence.

A weekend-long ecumenical event that took place in the South-Eastern Sligo Parish of Geevagh and Highwood last weekend was described as “historic” by Parish Priest, Fr. Laurence Cullen.

The Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin, the Venerable Dermot Dunne joined parishioners in celebrating Mass at St Joseph’s in Geevagh and St Bridget’s in Highwood, the two churches located in the Parish. Fr. Cullen explained:

“Our Parish community was honoured that he was able to join us in an ecumenical celebration of the Eucharist.”

“It is my belief, particularly in an increasingly secular world, that there is no room for divisions amongst mainstream, or orthodox, Christians. Pope Francis himself has said that in areas of the world where followers of Jesus are persecuted, they are not persecuted as Catholics, Anglicans or Protestants, but as Christians.

“If those who hate us regard us as being one, then let us be one. This weekend’s events were a manifestation of that ambition.

“The Dean, who has been a personal friend of mine for almost 40 years, visited both of our churches, where he preached most eloquently on the infinite mercy and love of God. After Mass on Saturday night the Parish presented Dean Dermot with a framed print of Ben Bulben as a momento of his visit and he joined parishioners for a cup of tea and a biscuit on both Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“I was especially delighted to see members of the local Church of Ireland community, including the Pastor of the Riverstown group of Parishes, Damien Shorten, being made welcome as our very special guests. As well as preaching at the two Masses, Dean Dermot had the opportunity to visit a number of homes in the Parish where he experienced the legendary Geevagh hospitality.”