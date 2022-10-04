Sligo

Historic day as ATU Sligo welcomes students to its first induction

Close

Atlantic Technological University, Sligo has welcomed students to its first induction.

Over 4,000 first year students attended induction across eight campuses in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Students from around Ireland were joined by many international students from Europe and further afield including Czech Republic, Latvia, Spain and Syria.

The new university was established in April this year with the amalgamation of GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo.

This year ATU experienced a promising increase in student numbers from across the region and beyond bringing the total number of students in the university to almost 24,000.

In a welcome return to the first fully on-campus induction in three years, students were given campus tours and presentations from staff and students’ unions on supports and services available.

The University has seen increases in demand for places on programmes across Science, Technology and Engineering with Health Sciences, Computing and programmes in the Built Environment also seeing increased demand.

There has also been a steady demand in core business and humanities programmes offering general degrees with strong progression routes from Level 6 through to Level 8.

Welcoming students to induction, Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU said: “It is a great honour to welcome our first cohort of full-time undergraduate students to our newly established Atlantic Technological University.

“This is an historic day for ATU as we begin our first full academic year as a university. In joining ATU our students become part of a very diverse and inclusive community as they start an exciting journey of exploration, discovery and knowledge.”

Dr Billy Bennett, VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar said the increased numbers of students is an encouraging sign for the newly established university:

“As we welcome over 4,000 new first year students in our inaugural year as Atlantic Technological University, I would like to extend my best wishes to all our students and staff on what will be a very exciting year as a new university.”

