Historian encourages Sligo secondary school students to grasp opportunity to study local events and personalities

A lecture on the life of Constance Markievicz with her biographer Anne Haverty will take place on August 30.

Gone are the days when inability to remember dates of battles fought or the sequence of important events incurred feelings of incompetence.

Advances in teaching methodology and an all-embracing approach to the subject makes the study an enjoyable and interesting experience says local amateur historian, Padraic Feehily.

Padraic says: “The secondary school syllabus, both Junior and Leaving Cert now includes avenues of exploration in local history and heritage.

“The Junior Cert sets a classroom-based assignment on people in history or an event, a moment, a place or building.

“These broad parameters facilitate an endless opportunity for the student. The tremendous surge in the past few years in the lives of ordinary men and women and the attention to place and how it is arranged for different kinds of community, gives the student ample opportunity to shed light on a larger picture; to give significance to the parts so as to give meaning to the whole.

“The further away from events we get the more assumptions take hold but the study of local history and heritage fixes in time and place the thoughts and actions of the participants in their connection with the local environment, where they can learn to appreciate the elements of the past and give them and their locality a sense of identity.

“Writing for a national readership, historians tend to write more about an elite public world of actions controlling ordinary people in their working and living places than state abstractedly about ‘forces’ which shape the lives of nations. One is reminded of the lines from the proverb: ‘For want of a battle the kingdom was lost. All for the want of a horseshoe nail.’”

Padraic, who lives in Easkey, points out that in the Leaving Cert, 20% of final grades in an RSR Research Study are allocated. This can be any subject before 1990. The student can pick from three sources: primary, original material, interviewing people or secondary sources such as newspapers, journals or periodicals.

A review of research processes gains extra marks, i.e. what got the student interested and details of the follow-up journey.

“Sligo is enriched with an inexhaustible supply of material for research. Examples such as the Carrowkeel Passage Tombs, now in consideration for World Heritage Site recognition. Or, in what was a first for Sligo, the introduction of Proportional Representation in elections,” says Feehily.

Dr Padraic Deignan, historian and recent author of ‘18th Century Sligo’ attests to the progressive step of including relevant regional questions, allowing the student to explore their interests locally.

John Quin is undertaking research for an MA in Historical and Heritage Studies of the North West at St Angela’s College.

He says: “The new history curriculum presents a unique opportunity for students to uncover Sligo’s storied history.

“In specific regard to Sligo, it seems we may already have a valuable ally. The Sligo Educational Centre based at the Institute of Technology has the experience in adopting academic and practical material for inclusion to teachers’ curricula. This valuable resource could assist in pulling together the local history studies and elements to be included and woven into the wider SESE curriculum.”

Might it not be a fitting legacy to the iconic Schools Folklore Commission initiative of almost 100 years ago if we could engender a similar local history renaissance amongst our 2020s school going children.

Writing in the current 2021 issue of Sligo Field Club Journal Quin writes: “In Kilkenny, all primary school children are encouraged to be “ambassadors” for their city. It may be no accident that Kilkenny and Kerry are prolific winners on the GAA hurling and football stages as their counties know when to “pull together”. This seems to work for their tourism game as well.”