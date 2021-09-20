Higgins’ stance must be respected - Bree

President Higgins and Cllr Declan Bree at the unveiling of a monument to the Leitrim Socialist Jimmy Gralton, in Effrinagh, Co Leitrim in 2016.

The decision of the President Michael D. Higgins, not to attend an event in Armagh, celebrating the partition of our country, must be accepted and respected, Cllr Declan Bree told ‘The Sligo Champion’ this week.

“The attempt by certain political elements supported by sections of the national media to pressure the President to attend the event can only be described as poisonous and reprehensible,” he claimed.

Cllr Bree said the President’s decision was right and that it was abundantly clear that he had the support of the great majority of the people of this country.

“A former British squaddie who is currently a member of Seanad Eireann along with a former Fine Gael Leader are among those who believe we should tug the forelock and appease the British establishment.

“Their decision to join with right wing unionists in attempting to undermine the decision of the President of Ireland is clearly unacceptable,” he said.

Cllr Bree accused “sections of the national media including The Irish Times and RTE of displaying slave mentality with regard to the issue.

“We certainly should remember that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the partition of our country – a partition which ignored Dail Eireann, the democratically elected parliament of the 32 County Republic – a partition which ignored the declaration of Irish Independence and the right of the Irish people to self-determination – a partition which was imposed by force of arms by a foreign imperial power.

“We should also remember that when partition was imposed by the British it was accompanied by programmes, by the forced displacement of thousands of civilians, and the deaths of hundreds of innocent people.

“It led to the creation of a deeply sectarian state in the Six Counties where 40% of the population were denied basic civil rights for decades, while at the same time a narrow suffocating confessional state was established in the 26 Counties.

“Britain partitioned Ireland to suit its own strategic, political, economic and military goals. It was an act of aggression against our people by British imperialism in its efforts to stem and thwart the rising struggle for national independence - that partition was an anti-democratic act to bolster Britain’s weakening control and declining influence a century ago.

“We should not celebrate partition, rather we should expose why it took place and in whose interests,” said Cllr Bree.

President Higgins said he declined the invite because the event on October 21st had become politicised.

He said the title of the service made it “inappropriate” for him to attend as head of state.

The Armagh church service has been organised to “mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.