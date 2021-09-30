Here Comes Trouble! at Hawk’s Well Theatre

Mikel Murfi and Anna Kaszuba present 'Here Comes Trouble - a show about friendship'.

Hawks Well Theatre and Loco and Reckless Productions have announced details of the premiere of Here Comes Trouble - A Show About Friendship’ - a heartwarming new production by Mikel Murfi and Anna Kaszuba.

‘Here Comes Trouble’ blends Murfis solo theatre work with Kaszubas unique dance form to create an honest, joyful, uplifting show, designed to soothe our souls and allow us to reflect on the deep value of friendship.

It will preview on Wednesday 22nd September, and run from Thursday 23rd until Saturday 25th September 2021.

Kaszuba and Murfi met through their roles in Teac Damsas internationally acclaimed ‘Swan Lake/Loch na hEala’, which toured globally.

A creative partnership formed and together they have written and created this exciting new show which is a physical, clowning, lyrical exploration of friendship – the value of which we often overlook in our daily lives.

A celebration of how two souls gravitate towards one another ‘Here Comes Trouble’ is innovative, experimental and original. This new show is produced by Loco and Reckless Productions and Hawks Well Theatre, Sligo - the team behind ‘The Man in the Woman’s Shoes’ and ‘I Hear You and Rejoice’.

‘Here Comes Trouble’ will be performed in the newly renovated Hawks Well auditorium in line with Government recommendations.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 8th September and must be pre-booked in advance. Preview tickets €15 /Performances €20 (plus €1 booking fee).

Early booking is advised. For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.

This is a Hawk’s Well Theatre and Loco and Reckless co-production created with the support of the Arts Council of Ireland.