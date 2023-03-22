Herbal cannabis worth €132,000 seized in Sligo

Garda have arrested a man in his 20s after the seizure of herbal cannabis worth €132,400 today.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime in the Sligo area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit, today, Wednesday 22nd of March 2023.

During the course of the operation Revenue officers seized approximately 6.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €132,400.

Gardaí arrested one male aged 22 who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Sligo.

Investigations are ongoing.

The location of the find or where the arrested person has been detained has not been revealed by Gardai.