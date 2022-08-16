Hectic time for Sligo’s Eiméar as Rose of Tralee Festival nears

Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey performs a jig at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey pictured with Sadie (aged 9) April (aged 7) and Heidi Griffin (aged 4) all from Fethard in Fethard Tipperary.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey (25) from Geevagh has been taking part in pre Rose of Tralee tours ahead of the big festival which takes place between August 19th - August 23rd.

Eiméar will be on stage at the famous Dome in Tralee next week when she will be interviewed in front the RTE television cameras. In 2019, Eiméar graduated with a Degree in Music and English from Maynooth University.

“It was always my dream to work for myself and be an entrepreneur. Thankfully, I have been fortunate enough to make this dream a reality. I am currently working as a full time dance teacher owning my business ‘Bróga Bríomhar Dance School’ where I strive to create a fun, relaxing and safe environment for children and adults to express themselves through dance.”

“I have a huge passion for traditional Irish culture, heritage, music and dance in particular Sean Nós Dancing, the oldest form of Irish Dance in Ireland.

“I work with children and adults across Ireland boosting confidence, a positive mindset, enhancing performance skills and fitness.

“We cater from tots right up to adults. My ambition is to continue traveling and teach Sean Nós Dancing worldwide.

“I work closely with many charities annually and most recently, Team Hope and Ukrainian Aid Response. My companies events troupe perform at many charity events.

“I am a fitness enthusiast and regularly work out in the gym,” says Eiméar.

Dáithí has been presenting The Rose of Tralee since 2010 and looks forward to returning to the Festival after three years. Originally from Dingle Dáithí has a long association with the Rose of Tralee International Festival. He was the Chairperson of the Judging Panel in 2009 when the Festival celebrated its 50th year.

For the first time, married women were able to enter the festival, as well as transgender women and the maximum age for entries was raised this year from 28 to 29. The festival was unable to go ahead in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.