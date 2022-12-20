Healing is at the core of new mental health unit in Sligo

Launch of Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo Connecting for Life Implementation plan 2022-2024 with representation from HSE Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Services, National Office Suicide Prevention, Sligo Rovers Underage 17 team, and representatives from Sligo GAA

Official Opening of the Adult Mental Health Unit, Sligo University Hospital, L-R Siobhan McEniff General Manager Mental Health Services Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo, Tomas Murphy Area Director of Mental Health Nursing Sligo Leitrim, Frank Feighan Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy and Dr Ed O’Mahoney Executive Clinical Director Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Services.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing & the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan officially opened the Adult Mental Health Unit in Sligo on Friday.

The purpose built unit situated on the grounds of Sligo University Hospital opened in October 2020. It serves the counties of Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal from the Pettigo/Laghey line.

Built at a cost of €13.8million the unit has 25 single ensuite bedrooms. The design ensures privacy and dignity of users alongside family and children visiting.

Architecturally designed communal areas offer social connection, with a relaxation suite, beauty treatment room and state of the art occupational facilities. In addition there is an outside courtyard with games tables for recreation.

Minister Feighan stated: “This building with healing and stabilisation at the core has been co-designed and built with those who access Mental Health Services, listening and responding to their requests.

“It has as its ethos recovery approach placing the service user at the centre of their care. The Government is committed to the on-going enhancement of mental health services in line with our commitments under our national mental health policy, Sharing the Vision. Today’s official opening highlights the on-going progress we are making towards enhancing the infrastructure of our mental health services.”

According to Tomas Murphy, Area Director of Nursing Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services “This fantastic new facility could not have happened without the commitment and dedication of the management and staff of Mental Health Services. Input from Service Users with lived experience and from their families throughout the design, construction, and post construction phases has been invaluable to ensuring that the service that is provided here is underpinned by a recovery philosophy of care.”

Speaking about the new unit one service user said “This new beautiful spacious light filled building is a vast improvement on where treatment was offered in the past. As someone with lived experience of in-patient treatment and the old unit, I am delighted to see people will now be afforded the dignity and respect they are entitled to with regard to where they are staying. It’s a huge step forward. This is a wonderful facility, conducive to recovery and no more than people deserve.”

In total eleven Community Mental Health Teams admit to the centre including general adult Community Mental Health, Psychiatry of Older Age (POA), Rehabilitation and Recovery and Mental Health Intellectual Disability.

The service also have a Liaison Psychiatry Team working in Sligo University Hospital, an Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) Community Team and an Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD in Adults Community Team.

The Medical Team, and the associated Health and Social Care Professionals attend the Centre to provide care and treatment for their service users. Core clinical staff that work directly in the Centre include ward-based nursing staff, two occupational therapists, a social worker, a pharmacist, a visiting pharmacist technician and two recovery education facilitators.

The launch of Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo Connecting for Life Implementation plan 2022 – 2024 also took place on Firday at the Adult Mental Health Unit Sligo.

John Meehan, Director of National Office Suicide Prevention stated: “The extension of this local Suicide Prevention Action Plan is strongly aligned to the national Connecting for Life strategy, and is based on learning from previous experience of implementing the first cycle of Connecting for Life in the counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.”

The plan articulates local implementation of national actions, and commits to actions that respond to particular local needs, strengths and challenges across the five counties.

The plan recognises the role that the wider community can play in supporting individuals and families, continues efforts to raise awareness of when and how to seek help and promotes hope, connectedness and quality services.

“Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo CFL Implementation plan 2022 – 2024 represents the commitment of all stakeholders to working together to continue to meet these challenges and take meaningful steps to reduce suicide and self-harm in this area,” added Mr Meehan.