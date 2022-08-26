Hawk’s Well presents comedy set in fictional sleepy town in Sligo

Hawk’s Well Theatre Productions has announced details of a new one woman show, GomBean by Enniscrone’s Niamh McGrath.

This is a hilarious new comedy directed by Seamus O'Rourke, set to preview on Thursday the 15th of September, and opening on Friday the 16th of September for its World Premiere.

GomBean is a comedy set in a fictional sleepy town in Sligo. The performance sees McGrath performing as multiple characters as she delivers a lockdown dose of caffeine fuelled fun, opening the lid on the reincarnated Grace O’ Malley’s new coffee van venture.

The comedy was developed in 2021 during Niamh’s Time at the Well residency at the Hawk’s Well.

McGrath is an actor, playwright and director from West Sligo. She has always been involved in theatre and performance since attending Galway Youth Theatre as a teenager.

Over the years Niamh has performed the length and breadth of the country, streets and sometimes fields....at festivals.

Some of Niamh's projects include writing and directing The Bucks & the Thrashers (LEAP Easkey) a site-specific theatre performance, co-founding Pignut Theatre Co., a puppet-based children’s theatre which tours schools and festivals nationally.

Niamh was an original cast member of Alone it Stands, which toured internationally with over 500 shows. She had much critical acclaim as the co-writer of Looking Deadly, a Show in a Bag initiative with Dublin Fringe in 2017, which enjoyed an all-Ireland tour.

Niamh last performed in the Hawk’s Well in Livin’Dred and Nomad Theatre Network’s touring production of Patrick Kavanagh’s Tarry Flynn, directed by Aaron Monaghan. Through that play, she became friends with the director of GomBean, Seamus O’ Rourke.

GomBean is based in a horsebox coffee van and set on a pier. Grace O’Malley is an entrepreneur high on debt and low on self-esteem. She’s a former wrestler and when her arch-nemesis Ruby Stephens arrives in town, that’s when the story starts to get interesting.

Her arrival literally turns Grace’s world upside down, as she contends to win back her title which she lost at the U18’s Community Games in ’94. When a chance at a cash prize comes her way so does a shot at an unforeseen redemption. Some dreams can’t be stomped on!

Tickets for the event Preview are €15, while tickets for the Premiere are €18/15conc/9 u18s.

An additional €1 Renovation Fee will also be added to tickets which are available from the Hawk’s Well Theatre Box Office on 071 916 1518 or www.hawkswell.com.

This is a Hawk’s Well Theatre production created with the support of the Arts Council and Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund.