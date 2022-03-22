Hawk’s Well performance gave Kavanagh’s famous novel an electric shock

This was a magnificent, manic take on one of this country’s greatest novels by our greatest poet.

For this Nomad Theatre Network In Association With Livin’ Dred Theatre, gave Tarry Flynn an electric shock that shook this classic to its clay roots and turned it into something really throbbing with lusty life at every turn as 1930’s County Monaghan (although it is set in Cavan as Kavanagh felt its real location in Monaghan was too close to home) leapt from the stage into our hearts.

This was a high voltage display from a most versatile ,fit and feisty cast whose sheer energy kept the audience entranced in a packed Hawk’s Well Theatre on Friday night, the first of two performances.

Most of them are pretty young and pretty eclectic and then we had that bellowing bull of a man, Seamus O’Rourke churning every buttery word that seems to come from the rock on the bottom of the black bog.

This is a bold and daring production in many ways and none more than the hilarious energetic love-making scene between the heifer in heat, the wonderful Niamh McGrath and the ultra-versatile bull, Matthew Malone.

Their copulating got a huge laugh when the heifer is given a well earned post coital cigarette.

This production certainly captures the earthy sensuality of the animal world which was so important to the agricultural world that is the setting for Tarry Flynn.

And the characters playing multi roles was most demanding-their lightning change of clothes took place on stage ensuring great continuity and everything takes place in a most visceral manner.

The accompanying music is very well chosen too for the tale of an idealistic young farmer who loves poetry and his own green fields but does not seem to have the peasant cunning to survive on the rushes and the rocks, or the ability to talk to girls and especially his paramour, Mary Reilly.

He is a dreamer in a place full of pretty greedy, grotesque characters where a man is measured in acres and women were looked upon almost like brood mares to keep that almost feudal system going.

It is a land of old and cold bachelors who were fettered to the land and to their mothers in thin “runny-nosed parishes”.

Bachelors who briefly swung women in flowery dresses around ballrooms of no chance, came home alone in a mild sweat and never got to bite the apple of life.

Playing Tarry’s mother is a big task, but Sligo actress Niamh McGrath was more than equal to it and many of the exchanges between Mrs Flynn and Tarry, superbly played by Colin Campbell, (who does not have the broad Monaghan/Cavan accent which sets him apart from the rest) and her daughters Mary, Bridie and Aggie are pure poetry.

Mary is played by Megan McDonnell who also doubles as Maggie Finnegan and a very convincing dog snapping at the heels of the repulsive and avaricious Fr Daly aka Matthew Malone who doubles up as Jemmy Carlin and the Bull.

She is pursued by a starved old gelding called Petey Meegan whom she dismisses with the withering “dirty ould crooked eejit”…played by Bryan Burroughs who also plays the manic Redemptorist Fr Anthony and a horse.

Alexandra Conlon plays Bridie Flynn as well as the earthy smouldering Molly Brady who almost gave Tarry a real romp only to be interrupted by his mother.

And Aggie Flynn is played by Sarah Madigan who also fills the role of Tarry’s true love Mary Reilly whom he rejects in a fit of almost adolescent bravado and Madigan also finds time to play a new-born calf!

Tarry’s mother mercilessly berates him for endless dreaming but at the same time “would cut the Pope’s throat for the sake of her son.”

Mrs Flynn is constantly scheming to make things better for the gormless Tarry who has a “friend” called Eusebius who is a slithery back-stabbing peasant very ably played by Manus Halligan who also doubles as Paddy Callan and a Crow.

There is also an almost Greek chorus effect as Tarry’s dreams are articulated by a number of the cast at various times.

Mrs Flynn buys an adjoining farm for Tarry and good old begrudgery kicks in as their neighbour’s the Finnegan’s take them to court and Seamus O’Rourke ( who also does a camp version of Mrs Callan) is the enraged Joe Finnegan who accuses Tarry of a severe assault and calls him a “dirty land grabber” and adds “I’ll skelp his arse yet”.

And all of the play is in the shadow of a dictatorial, grasping Catholic Church who were like thought police and Fr Daly is contemptuous of Tarry’s learning, dissing it with the phrase “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

Some pretty wacky Redemptorists land to give the Mission which adds to the hilarity of what is essentially a comedy.

But Tarry achieves a kind of a victory in the end when his spend-thrift but connected Uncle Petey with the wonderful deep ghostly voice of Marty Rea tells him that “the best way to love a country is from a range of not less than 300 miles.”

“It’s not what you make but what you spend that makes you rich”- his uncle philosopher adds.

Tarry’s riches were always in his own green fields, in the extraordinary in the ordinary, and the “stony grey soil” as he prepares to leave but only for a neighbouring town and breaks his mother’s heart.

The final scene between mother and son is a tad too sentimental but Tarry’s final speech shows that although he comes from the muck and clabber he will always be looking at the stars.

And so is this most memorable must-see production.