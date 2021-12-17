Hands of time! Cathedral clock back operational after three years

The clock at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Pic: Elphin Diocese.

The clock at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo has its hands back finally following repair.

The hands were removed around three years ago for repairs, and due to delays associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, are only back now.

The Diocese of Elphin explained the history of the clock: “This clock, looking out over the city, has marked the passing hours and days of the people of Sligo since 1877.

"The three-faced clock tower, designed by Gillet & Bland of London in 1877, is one of the finest examples of a nineteenth-century turret clock, and the carillon, comprising nine bells, has few comparable to it in Ireland.

"The largest weighs 1,456 kg, and is dedicated to Our Lady. All the bells are beautifully decorated with the harp and shamrock and the chimes are a familiar sound to all of us.

"As we continue, day after day, to race against time, it may be a good day to remember those for whom the bell has tolled over all these years.”