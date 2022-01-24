Habitual cannabis user (38) was supplying others

A regular cannabis user in poor health has received a suspended jail term of 26 months.

Judge Francis Comerford said he didn’t see society’s interests being served by sending Stephen Reully (38) to prison.

However, the Judge warned Reilly with an address at Flannery Terrace, Gurteen and now said to be living with his mother in a rural area close to the village that if he was convicted again he may well serve the sentence.

Reilly was charged with possession of cannabis and having it for sale or supply at Rathmadder, Gurteen, on June 2, 2019 and also the cultivation of the drug, having it for sale or supply, possession of ammunition, firearms and a moneylaundering offence on August 19th 2019 at Flannery Terrace, Gurteen..

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor, outlined how last November Reilly pleaded guilty to the possession charge in respect of the June 2nd 2019 offence with the other count to be taken into account.

Led by Mr Mulrooney, Garda Demitrius Doherty told the court he was on duty at 12.10am at Rathmadder, Gurteen when he observed a car being driven in an erratic manner as though trying to evade him.

The car, which had a woman in the passenger seat, was stopped and the Garda found a large plastic bag in it containing what was believed to be cannabis.

Reilly said it was his and that it had nothing to do with his passenger. “I just gave her a lift,” he told the Garda.

The cannabis in the car weighed 471.9 grammes and had a value of €9, 438.

Reilly told Gardaí that he was in a bad way with bi-polar.

He said he was trying to get out of debt and the Garda said he would accept this.

He had 15 previous convictions which included four for drug possession of minor amounts of cannabis and for road traffic matters.

In reply to Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry, Solicitor (defending), Garda Doherty said the defendant lived with his mother at the back of her house in a rural area in a mobile home.

Garda Rory Guinan, in evidence, said he had obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s house at Flannery Terrace.

The defendant told him that there was cannabis in the kitchen while there was also a mature cannabis plant growing in the bedroom.

A sum of €7,320 was found in cash while in the kitchen an air rifle and ammunition were located.

The cannabis found weighed 618.7 grammes and had a value of €12, 374 while the plant was valued at €800.

Reilly was arrested and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he was questioned.

Garda Guinan said one of the firearms was a .22 single shot air rifle while another was a Spanish made air rifle in poor condition which was unloaded and failed to function in a Garda test.

Twenty rounds of .22 ammunition found was in good condition but was not capable of being used in any of the firearms located in the house.

Reilly admitted the drugs were his. The Garda agreed that Reilly was pushed into a corner more or less to sell in order to clear the monies he owed.

The money he got from selling the cannabis was kept at his house and people would call for it and he’d hand it over.

The €7,000 was got through selling cannabis, said the Garda. Reilly had been open and honest about it with him.

The ammunition had been found in a field. Reilly said the guns were his bar the air rifles.

Garda Guinan agreed with Mr O’Grady that Reilly was no longer involved in criminal activity.

Reilly, in evidence, said he was in bad health and didn’t work. He had diabetes, was bi-polar, had mental health issues, had suffered a clot on his brain, a heart attack and a stroke.

He agreed he was an habitual cannabis user for a number of years. It was his opinion that cannabis helped his mental health condition. He was using it instead of prescribed medication.

He believed cannabis worked just as good as tablets.

He accepted he had been playing the role of a seller of drugs but said he had not been involved in the past couple of years in this.

His mother, Philomena, who was in court, was also in poor health.

Reilly said his mother, his dogs were all he had in his life.

He told Judge Francis Comerford that he had learned his lesson and that it wouldn’t happen again.

Mr O’Grady pleaded that Reilly was not a major player.

“He was someone who was wide open to be abused by bigger players and he was abused,” he said, adding that Reilly no longer associated with these criminals. He had made full admissions.

Mr O’Grady said the defendant’s health issues were not helped by his heavy and ongoing cannabis use.

He added that he wasn’t making the case that Reilly would abstain from taking cannabis.

Judge Comerford adjourned sentencing for a week.

When the case came before the Circuit again for sentencing last Thursday, Judge Comerford noted he had three matters to sentence the defendant on with a number of other charges to be taken into consideration.

The offences for sentencing included two sale or supply of drugs charges which were serious.

He noted the defendant was not in good health for a long period of time and in addition to this there were also mental health difficulties which he was dealing with by taking cannabis but this was not the best medical approach to this illness, said the Judge.

Reilly had built up a debt for the cannabis he was obtaining and this was the unfortunate reality. The drug dealers orchestrate such debt to assert control over people like the defendant and he agreed to hold and sell drugs for them for about a year before Gardaí stopped him in June and the house search in August.

Judge Comerford said Reilly by his actions was bringing people into the network and was putting them into the position he found himself in.

The Judge noted that Reilly stated he was going to continue taking cannabis no matter what happens.

In sentencing the Judge said he was taking into account the very favourable Garda testimony, that he was living in an isolated area in poor health as was his mother and that it was believed he was no longer involved in handling drugs.

He did not see society’s interests being served by sending the defendant to prison. Reilly was given a 26 month prison sentence, suspended for 26 months on condition he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

A 12 month term was also imposed to run currently and which was suspended for 12 months.

“If convicted again he may well have to serve this sentence,” said the Judge. He ordered the €7,320 to be confiscated along with the drugs, gun and ammunition seized.

