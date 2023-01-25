Sligo

Growing concern over dereliction and vacancy in Sligo town

To alleviate the ever worsening housing crisis, Cllr Declan Bree has called for ‘over the shop’ vacant properties in Sligo town to be used as residential properties. He stated the town is being left behind and was not included in the Government’s recent Town Centre First Policy.

Plans were made many years to develop this city centre site at High Street but nothing ever came of them. Pics: Donal Hackett. Expand
Plans were made many years to develop this city centre site at High Street but nothing ever came of them. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Stephen Holland

With the highest number of vacant commercial properties in the country, Cllr Declan Bree stated it is clear that Sligo town is losing out in terms of it’s potential.

At Monday’s (January 23) meeting of the Sligo Borough District, Cllr Declan Bree called on the council to provide a report indicating their strategy to encourage property owners to develop ‘over the shop’ vacant property for residential use and to encourage property owners to refurbish derelict and vacant houses in Sligo town centre.

