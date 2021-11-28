Greenway ‘not just a piece of tarmac’

Sligo Greenway Co-op has issued a Vision Document as part of its continuing efforts to being a greenway to the county. The document outlines how both locals and visitors will interact and experience the greenway and the impact it could have on the environment and the community.

The document was launched at a mreakfast meeting in the Yeats County Inn Hotel in Curry on Monday last, 22nd November.

Peadar Conway, Chair of the Co-op said at the launch: “This Vision Document is not an economic justification or technical feasibility document, these aspects have been comprehensively covered in other reports.

This Vision Document better describes the “feel” of the greenway. Properly planned and agreed across all stakeholders, this vision document identifies unique selling points for the greenway and determines the long-term management and potential uses of the amenity.”

The document outlines that the greenway will be more than just a tarmac path – it will be a network of connections and opportunity for communities and visitors. Under the heading, People, the document outlines the region’s diverse community value and benefits to be derived from the greenway landscape; socially, recreationally, mentally and economically.

The new greenway also has the potential to engage and empower local leaders to foster partnerships for collaborative conservation and enhancement of the Greenway as well as engaging people from all backgrounds and all ages as stewards of the greenway through environmental education, interpretation, volunteerism, community events, and organisational partnerships.

Mr. Conway went on to mention the section referring to Communication Possibilities. “At a time where we have to be mindful of arresting rural decline, this project contains excellent communication possibilities. Our greenway provider, Sligo County Council and our Co-op will have the opportunity to establish a forum for formal communication structures with communities along the greenway, to work on the strategic development of projects that will enhance the greenway experience.

“Forums to identify community needs, future works and proposed timelines, workshops to coordinate projects along the length of the greenway in such areas as archaeology, heritage, history and the environment.”

The meeting was attended by a wide range of local representatives. Minister of State, Frank Feighan reiterated his ongoing commitment to the proposed greenway saying, “We will be joining in the success of other greenways in other places when the Sligo greenway is up and running.”

The Council is currently engaged in a lengthy application process to secure planning and government funding.

The project envisages a greenway on the currently disused railway line between Collooney and Bellaghy, a distance of some 35km.

The greenway will be a first for Sligo and the North West and will establish the county on the national greenway network, currently expanding throughout Ireland.