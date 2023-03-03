Granting of planning permission for Sligo Rovers’ stadium plans a ‘significant step forward’

Sligo Rovers Chairman Tommy Higgins says the club hope to have detailed designs and tender completed for the development of the Showgrounds by the end of the year.

It comes as Sligo Rovers confirmed on Thursday that the club had been granted planning perfmission from Sligo County Council for the development of the ground.

"This is a hugely significant step in the implementation process of the Masterplan for The Showgrounds,” the statement said.

While the club’s immediate focus is obviously on the current season work continues in the background on the exciting plans for the redevelopment and enhancement of the Showgrounds.

Thanking Rhatigan Architects for their assistance to date Sligo Rovers Chairman Tommy Higgins said that the next step is to have the detailed designs and tender completed at the earliest possible date.

"This is a considerable piece of work and will take us up to the end of 2023. Once these are completed the club will be in a position to pursue funding streams to enable the main construction works to commence.

"In the meantime, it is expected that work will commence this season on upgrading of floodlights to UEFA standards.

“Our target is to have a new state of the art stadium and related facilities completed in advance of the club’s centenary in 2028 and the granting of planning permission represents a major step forward.

"Funding is a huge challenge but we believe the project represents a very worthy investment from many perspectives for the Club, the community and the region.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to express my particular thanks to the FAI for their ongoing support in helping us move the project forward and the shared understanding that once completed the project will be a fantastic boost to football in the region.”

The planning permission will allow the redevelopment of the Showgrounds to exceed the minimum requirements of a UEFA Category 3 stadium to include:

- Redevelopment of the Showgrounds to be an all-seated stadium with a capacity in excess of 6,100 seats

- Construction of a new Spectator Stand at the Church Hill Road End (approx. 1,370 seats),

- Construction of a new Spectator Stand in place of the current Jinks Avenue Stand (approx. 2,060 seats),

- Minor alterations to the Tracey Avenue Stand including the erection of a TV gantry at the rear of the stand, screening to side elevations and the provision of new toilets beneath,

- Provision of a cantilevered roof to the existing Pet Stop End,

- Provision of additional turnstiles at the rear of the new Jinks Avenue Stand for away supporters,

- Upgrade of the car parking facilities on site including resurfacing, line marking and lighting,

- Upgrade of the playing surface to a higher specification whilst enlarging the pitch towards Church Hill Road to meet UEFA Category 3 pitch size standards.