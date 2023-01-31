GP out of hours service under review but no decision made to move NowDoc from Carrick-on-Shannon at present

The HSE says there are currently no plans to move the NowDoc treatment centre from Carrick-on-Shannon or change the level of services provided there.

The issue was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Marian Harkin who said she had concerns about the NowDoc service, an out-of-hours GP service covering Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore and Boyle.

“There is a possibility that this will be privatised and moved from HSE control. I am concerned about the impact of that.

“There is a probability, that this change would ensure that out-of-hours calls would be diverted to a centre in Carlow and that out-of-hours services in Carrick-on-Shannon would be diverted to Sligo after midnight.

One of the options proposed, she said, was to examine the options available to locate Carrick-on-Shannon under Sligo Caredoc.

As of now NowDoc operates from Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. and 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. That comes to 118 hours per week. “However, under these proposals there may be a cut in the out-of-hours service from 118 hours to 62 hours per week because if the service in Carrick-on-Shannon is to finish at midnight any client who requires the out-of-hours GP service would have to be directed to Caredoc in Sligo - a round trip from Carrick-on-Shannon of 108 km or from Ballinamore of 128 km,” said Deputy Harkin.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Deputy Mary Butler replied: “The NowDoc out-of-hours service provides urgent GP care to patients of County Donegal and south Leitrim. As the Deputy will be aware, while GP out-of-hours services are largely provided by private co-operatives, the NowDoc service is run and managed by the HSE in partnership with Caredoc, which provides GPs for the delivery of care.

“The HSE community healthcare organisation, CHO, for the region concerned has advised that it has entered exploratory discussions with relevant stakeholders to examine the most effective arrangements needed to continue to deliver a safe, quality-driven service for County Donegal and south Leitrim. “The HSE has given assurances that no decision has been made on the redesign of the operating model for those areas, and no decision will be made without the active involvement of relevant stakeholders. The HSE will continue to communicate and engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure they are fully consulted regarding any future developments.

“The HSE CHO has confirmed that there are currently no plans to move the treatment centre from Carrick-on-Shannon or change the level of services provided there.

“It should be noted that the GP out-of-hours service for Sligo and Leitrim is managed as a singular model of service through a service level agreement with Caredoc. As this model is operating effectively, it is not included in the current examination under way.

“I assure her (Deputy Harkin)that while the HSE CHO concerned is currently examining the delivery of out-of-hours services for the area, no decision has been made and, in particular, there are no plans currently in place to move the Carrick-on-Shannon treatment centre or to change the services provided there.”