Government under fire at Sligo County Council meeting over record on housing

A Sligo Independent Councillor said that “the current housing crisis is causing huge distress, impacting negatively on mental health, causing anxiety and despair to people in communities across the country.” And Cllr Declan Bree added that “unfortunately there is not much light at the end of the tunnel for homeless people in Ireland today and that is due to the failure of the government.” “It is a shocking indictment of this government and the previous administration.” Cllr Bree asked at the monthly meeting of the county council to be provided with a report on homeless services and emergency accommodation for people on the housing waiting list who present themselves as homeless. He also requested details of emergency accommodation; the number of persons who sought and were provided with emergency accommodation in 2022 and if there were plans to expand the homeless services in the current year. Cllr Bree said that locally there are more than 1,400 households on Sligo County Council’s housing waiting list along with many more households who are ineligible for local authority housing, who are paying high rents to private landlords, and who cannot find affordable housing to purchase. “There are also people on the housing waiting list who for various reasons have become homeless. “Some of these people may be fortunate enough to have extended family who will provide them with shelter. “However, now more than ever before, we have people who find themselves homeless through no fault of their own, and who are left with no alternative but to approach the Council seeking emergency accommodation. He added: “Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have no hesitation in putting millions of euro into private landlords pockets through the HAP and RAS schemes but when it comes to providing funding to councils to construct local authority houses, or when it comes to providing affordable housing, it is a different story. “The fact is that Government housing policy is the cause of the housing crisis. Homelessness, waiting-lists and extortionate private rent levels are the symptoms. “Universally accessible public housing is the cure, the solution, to permanently end the housing crisis. “We now need to see a massive public house-building programme run and controlled by the local authorities in addition to a realistic investment in affordable housing.” He continued: “I have to say that I don’t envy the county council’s housing staff who have to cope on a day to day basis with the growing number of emergency cases.” Councillors adoped the council’s North-West Homelessness Action Plan 2023-2028. Cllr Bree thanked the Director of Services for his report. “We are fortunate in Sligo to have the Maryville, Shalomar and Ballytivnan hostels and I wish to pay tribute to the workers involved in those shelters. “I note from the report that the hostels have a total of 36 beds and that an extra ten beds have been made available since November. “I also note that there are two units of supported temporary accommodation for homeless families, and in emergency situations the Council also provides B&B and hotel accommodation. “I am pleased to note that the housing department is planning to provide a further two additional temporary accommodation units for homeless families in the town this year in addition to the provision of step-down accommodation for persons with addictions and mental health issues who are being discharged from residential care” “Given the fact that rough sleepers will not use hostels, what type of support service can be provided in such cases? What level of co-operation is there with the HSE in terms of the provision of step-down accommodation?,” he asked. Councillor Gino O’Boyle asked if people have to be homeless for a certain amount of time. He was informed they would see the long term homeless as immediately qualifying for housing and the council worked with these people. This was part of the Housing First programme and it is evidence based. The council was going into a Five Year Programme and they had expanded targets. One bed houses were rare. The Council also provided benefits to those who were in danger of homelessness. Councillor Sinead Maguire said the council had presented a comprehensive report and added that there was unprecedented demand for housing and she was seeing distressing emails and she could only imagine how difficult it was for the council staff who were dealing with the homeless face to face day in and day out. People were in difficulties and families were struggling to put a roof over their head where “we don’t have the houses for them.” It was very difficult and homelessness was never easy and there was no simple answer. It was complex and multi- layered and Sligo had a good track record but the need was greater than what could be provided. Sligo County Council was doing a very good job and they would have the councillors support. Councillor Rosaleen O’Grady said the council had done a huge piece of work and she asked what was the criteria for admission to Shalamar. A council official said the person had to come to the Council and they would be assessed. It was a complex assessment and could take up to 45 minutes to an hour where the person’s needs, resources and opportunities were evaluated. If a person has been rough sleeping then they would immediately offer them a place. Cllr O’Grady asked what happened after the assessment. The official said if the person was suitable for a place in the hostel they would be placed there. “We place people from Maryville to Shalamar and that can be done immediately depending on their needs. “There were other ways of helping and it is holistic assessment to see what their all- round needs are and we liaise with other agencies,” said the official. Meanwhile, in response to Cllr Bree’s questions, the Council issued the following reply. Details of emergency accommodation: Hostel accommodation – Maryville 15 beds, Shalomar 16 beds and Ballytivnan 5 beds. Ten additional emergency beds were provided, under the cold weather strategy, in November 2022 for a period of 5 months until March 2023-recently extended until May 2023. Two units of supported temporary accommodation for homeless families. B&B/ hotels/apartments-placement as and when required. The number of people who sought and were provided with emergency accommodation in 2022 was 224 (including children). Expansion of homeless service provision in 2023: This will include the following, • Two additional supported temporary accommodation units for homeless families. • Additional tenancy support and sustainment capacity to prevent homelessness and resettle those exiting homelessness. • Allocations to those in homeless services/at urgent risk of homelessness - 10-20% of total allocations. • Additional Housing First (HF) targets through the extension of the HF contract which Sligo Social Services is delivering in the Northwest Region. • Continuation of the Homeless HAP Place Finder service to incentivise HAP and accommodate those registered as homeless. • To provide more emergency accommodation suitable for the needs of families, singles and persons with a disability. • To provide more supported long-term accommodation to meet the needs of vulnerable, physically disabled, learning disabled, disadvantaged youth, care leavers, domestic violence victims etc. • To provide step-down accommodation for persons with addictions and mental health issues who are being discharged from residential care. • To provide welfare, information, and support services for rough sleepers. Councillor Gino O’Boyle called on the Minister for Housing to extend the eviction ban for a further two years. “These are neighbours friends and relatives that are facing eviction. “We are asking the Minister for Housing Dara O’Brien to extend the ban and to stop making excuses as people were being forced out of their homes.” He called on the government to act now and help those who had paid their rent but their landlord was selling up and this was “unfair and unjust”. “These were tenants in homes and in communities where they lived and where they worked. He added that if the eviction ban was not extended then there could be a level of unprecedented homelessness. “There were 4,463 eviction notices served by landlords from 2021 to 2022. “Landlords needed to understand that they can sell up and local authorities and other bodies could buy up such properties and keep families in their homes.” In seconding the motion, Cllr Declan Bree said: “The latest homelessness figures clearly highlight the need for an extension of the ban on evictions “Lifting the ban will create havoc and lead to a huge number of evictions. “This is at a time when our homelessness services are completely overstretched. “The homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has pointed out that the ban worked extremely well during the Covid Pandemic, and he said the actual number of homeless people reduced by almost 1,000 during that period. “Unfortunately, the government has failed to date to use the breathing space provided by the eviction ban to increase and accelerate the delivery of Council and social housing. “In fact, it has not even met its own initial 2022 social housing targets. “Today we have the highest ever rents, the highest house prices and the highest number of people living in homeless emergency accommodation. “Government housing policy has failed. Homelessness, huge waiting-lists and high rents are the symptoms. “Public housing is the cure, the solution, to permanently end the housing crisis. “We urgently need a realistic public house-building programme run and controlled by the local authorities in addition to investment in affordable housing. “For those who say it cannot be done overnight: there were 92,000 housing units built in 2006 in Ireland. “All it takes is political will,” said Cllr Bree.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus has criticised government TDs for their ‘shameful’ decision to end the eviction ban.