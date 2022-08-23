Sligo

Giving a helping hand to refugees arriving in Sligo who face ‘living in a constant state of emergency’

Incoming refugees and asylum seekers often struggle with knowing how to access different services and facilities. For the past 21 years Diversity Sligo has been there to support residents of Globe House and beyond with integrating into the local community. Stephen Holland reports.

Globe House. Expand
Diversity Sligo chairperson Nike Ogun and family co-ordinator Therese O&rsquo;Loughlin. Expand

For over 20 years, the voluntary organisation Diversity Sligo have been helping asylum seekers and refugees adapt to their newfound surroundings.

With a philosophy based around acceptance, integration, and inclusivity this non-profit group is based primarily out of the Globe House direct provision centre on Chapel Hill.

