Giving a helping hand to refugees arriving in Sligo who face ‘living in a constant state of emergency’

For over 20 years, the voluntary organisation Diversity Sligo have been helping asylum seekers and refugees adapt to their newfound surroundings.

With a philosophy based around acceptance, integration, and inclusivity this non-profit group is based primarily out of the Globe House direct provision centre on Chapel Hill.

Diversity Sligo board member Nike Ogun, a former resident of Globe House, and family coordinator Therese O’Loughlin spoke to The Sligo Champion about the work that they do, the importance of providing opportunities for integration, and how the organisation has grown since it was first founded in 2001.

Nike says she knows from personal experience, having entered the system in 2003 with her husband and two children, how daunting and difficult it can be for those living in direct provision, while basic needs such as food and shelter are being met, there is often a lack of information regarding accessing services such as doctors and hospitals, or getting children into school.

“When refugees come to Sligo, they are asking questions around how to source education and healthcare, they would have to seek information from diverse organisations to help them live and integrate into Sligo,” she said.

It was this lack of a centralised support system for incoming asylum seekers that led to the founding of Diversity Sligo, it filled an important gap and once the support was in place it continued to grow and prosper.

“Volunteers gathered together to help asylum seekers find what they were looking for. Many come with children and are looking for doctors, schools, play areas, creches.

Individuals are looking for a place to volunteer or learn English. This service was not available, so they came together to form Diversity Sligo,” she said.

Originally based out of the Red Cottage B&B on the Bundoran road, the organisation soon moved to Globe House where it is still based today.

This allows Diversity Sligo to address the immediate concerns of residents in a way many non-profit organisations based outside of the centre cannot.

“When you come to Ireland to seek asylum there are two main things that come to mind.

“One is am I safe in this space, and the second is if there is an authority that I can confide in, or will I be judged for confiding?” Nike said.

“The management of Globe House have a duty to house and feed you. That’s it.

“But there are so many other things, knowing the town, knowing where to go, things like this, you need little circles of support.”

Leaving one’s home country to start a new life as an asylum seeker is always a traumatic and stressful experience, in the past those who were entering Ireland would spend a number of weeks in Dublin while their documentation is processed and they are assigned a place to stay. Today, places are so overcrowded that this system is no longer in place, those seeking asylum often go directly from the airport to Globe House where they meet with Therese, the family coordinator for Diversity Sligo.

“They land into me in a flood of tears, they don’t know what is happening and you have to apply for everything with them. It can be very difficult, especially considering what we’ve seen lately in Dublin Airport, a new family recently lost their luggage.

“Three children and they had no clothes,” Therese said.

As a small organisation with just 12 committee members, Therese says she is impressed with the tremendous volume of support they are able to provide to the over 200 residents in Globe House and beyond, and that while their organisation is unique she feels it’s something that should be provided at other centres across the country.

“Last week when I opened up the doors there was a resident waiting for me, he burst into tears because he had been granted his leave to remain status, that’s the changes you are making, he gets to stay in Ireland.

“He didn’t say it to anybody until he told me first. Asylum seekers live their life in a state of emergency, it’s going from one appointment to the next and then everything changes,” she said.

Diversity Sligo offers direct support to refugees and asylum seekers in navigating life in Sligo, other organisations and businesses often provide vouchers for activities and they are also partly funded by the HSE and TUSLA.

“They recently went on a day trip to Strandhill getting ice-cream at Mammy Johnston’s, which was funded by TUSLA. They got to go to the big top Duffy’s Circus and are going to the cinema next week. This is just gentle nudging into the direction of moving more freely in Sligo. The outpouring of support from anyone I’ve encountered has been overwhelming, there is real solidarity from the local community and it’s very encouraging,” Therese said.

Nike says that providing these types of services are so important because they give an opportunity for those who are less outgoing or social to begin the process of integration.

“When I was in Globe House, I had two children and was more focused on staying indoors, but I’ll never forget the moment in 2005, I managed to join an activity where a few women came in to do confidence building.

“It didn’t take me out of the building and that’s when I started to come out of my shell, I loved it and could see the strength of the women there,” she said.

It was this experience that led Nike to begin working with Sligo Leader after she was granted her right to remain and left the direct provision system in 2005.

She then re-entered Globe House, this time doing crafts with women as well as visiting schools and promoting cultural interactions.

“While doing that I began work in the Cranmore childcare facility where I am still working 17 years later,” she said.

“Then I joined Diversity Sligo because their aims and objectives were exactly what I was doing, it wasn’t about gaining anything, people were benefiting from it and I have friends who would testify that without Diversity they would have struggled while living in direct provision.”

Therese says that Globe House sometimes feels like a mini village, there are so many different cultures and no common language but everyone is pooled together in one place. In order to help people feel more comfortable while living in the centre, Diversity Sligo facilitates a number of different subgroups for residents to participate in.

“There’s the polytunnel which has around 12 people, and it’s thriving at the moment. There’s a group of bakers with 40 people.

“The last baking class we had to do a lottery for who could do it because it was so popular,” she said.

“There’s also a group for 18-24 year olds, many in that age group are still kind of minors, some might never have cooked for themselves and it’s nice to have a group of people in that age profile that you can tap into. It’s all about finding a common thread, that’s how you strike up a friendship.”

Therese says there are many groups that require extra support and she often feels it is hardest for older single men to adapt to their newfound surroundings, adding that women coming with children will often be championed to get involved and meet people through the kids’ activities.

Echoing these sentiments, Nike says that if it was not for her children she does not feel she would be as integrated into Sligo as she is today.

Nike says that Sligo has changed a lot in the time that she and her family has been here and that it has become much more accepting than when she first arrived.

“When we moved in, we got backlash, it was hostile in those early years, Sligo residents were wondering who we were. Then over the years through schools and through children there was a genuine desire to know and understand things,” she said.

“When you throw people in that environment you need to create an awareness within the community for who is coming and what to expect, a lot of things have really changed, and I give it to the kids. I coordinate the after school sessions at Cranmore and there’s former kids who are now parents, they bring their children and that connection is not broken. It’s not the same Sligo it was 20 years ago.”

Over the years there have been changes in the way the centre at Globe House has been run and Therese says today there is a stronger focus on independent living, allowing residents to cook for themselves and have more personal autonomy than in past years.

However, with a weekly payment of just €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child and no access to other forms of social welfare, those living within the system struggle with paying for every day needs like food, social activities, and school supplies. Diversity Sligo are always open to donations and those interesting in learning more should visit www.diversitysligo.ie