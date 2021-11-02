Girl (14) awarded €22,000 after head-on collision between van and mini-bus

A girl who was involved in a head-on collision between the van she was a front seat passenger in and a minibus on the Ballygawley Road in 2014 was awarded €22,000 plus costs at Sligo Circuit Court on Friday.

Following the collision the girl, who was aged 6 when the accident occurred, was brought by helicopter to Sligo University Hospital from where she was discharged later that day.

On April 1st 2014, she was a front seat passenger in the van and upon impact, the airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Smoke filled the van and the occupants were showered with glass. The plaintiff’s face was blood stained and it is believed she may have lost consciousness briefly. She had a bump on her head as she had hit it off the radio on the dashboard.

She was taken by helicopter to Sligo University Hospital where she was examined but not detained. The plaintiff, who sued through her mother who was also a passenger in the van, was represented by Mr Keith O’Grady BL with Mr Tom MacSharry, solicitor and the case was heard before Judge Karen Fergus at Sligo Circuit Court. Judge Fergus ruled that it was an excellent settlement and she wished the girl and her mother well for the future.