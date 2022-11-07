Get ready to laugh with the return of the So Funny Festival

Comedian Emma Doran will perform at Anderson’s on Saturday, November 19, with support from Stephen Mullan and Sharon Mannion on MC duties.

After a stunning 2019 debut which had full houses laughing their socks off, the ‘So Funny Sligo Comedy Festival’ returns this year with no crowd limitations after two years of Covid induced restrictions.

With headliners such as Neil Delamere, Emma Doran, Kevin McGahern, Sharon Mannion and Kendy & Raybo performing at the festival HQ, Andersons Live over 5 nights, it promises to be the perfect November ‘Pick Me Up’.

“It’s like starting back at the beginning all over again,” said festival organiser Brendan Tierney.

“The debut year was amazing and the whole town and county got behind it. I couldn’t believe the crowds for a first time festival, but then Covid snuck in and killed all that buzz for two years”.

With no festival in 2020 and a ‘Restricted Covid’ festival in 2021, this year will see full audiences permitted but at a normally quiet time of year, this brings its own difficulties.

“Yes, I do love a challenge. My aim is to fill the town at a traditionally quiet time of the year.

“November just sits between the October Bank Holiday and Christmas, so I’m hoping people really need a laugh to get through the month”, said Brendan.

As well as the aforementioned headliners, there are a host of other acts lined up on MC and support duties.

There is a list of comedy gems, including Podcaster “Brilliant” Shane Clifford, Sligo Regular Eric Lalor, festival Debutantes Aidan Greene and Stephen Mullan as well as well known faces of TV comedy such as Edwin Sammon and Karl Spain.

“I took a tour to a few gigs and picked up a few acts I hadn’t booked before. Aidan Greene from Cavan has a set built around his stammer which he tells hilariously.” Brendan said.

“Sharon Mannion is an absolute star and will have you laughing all night.

“Since announcing the festival, so many people have told me they listen to the ‘Shane’s Brilliant Podcast’ so they want to come see Shane Clifford.

“People may know Stephen Mullan as the hilarious voice of Love Island Australia, plus he’s just as funny on stage. Mayo funny man, Bob Hennigan, had everyone splitting their sides at the 2019 festival as he supported Owen Colgan.”

With just over two weeks to go, it’s time to plan that night out with friends or workmates.

Tickets are available from www.sofunnysligo.com and people can help support the festival crowdfund campaign, which will help to hire more staff and add some small gigs around the town, on the same site.

The crowdfunding campaign can be found at www.idontate.ie/crowdfunding/sofunnysligo