Gerry’s first book of poems he describes as folk poetry

Well known journalist, Gerry McLaughlin will launch his first book of poems on Friday next.

“The Breed Of Me” is the title of the poetry collection from the Donegal/Fermanagh journalist which will be launched in Rockfield Community Hall, Ballyshannon, the site of his former primary school at 7.30 pm by ex Galway hurling captain Joe Connolly and Connemara poet, Sean O’Coistealbha. Another Galway hurling great, Conor Hayes is special guest.

“There are over 60 poems in the collection and many of them are tributes to those who have passed on, to my family, friends, neighbours and figures in the GAA who made a big impression on me growing up on the Donegal/Fermanagh border in the 1960s and 1970s and in my playing career which did not end until I was 45 in 2003 when I lined out for Naomh Eoin hurlers in Sligo.

Gerry said: “There are also poems of places that will forever hold my heart, like Meenaleck in the Rosses where I was the first of my parents’ Willie and Rose’s children to “see the light of a Gaeltacht morning”. after three miscarriages and a death, Cloghore where I grew up and played football and hurling on the green where Donegal were never defeated.

“They are also about my mother Rose McGuire’s home in the hills of west Fermanagh in Tullygrevagh-my long stepping ancestors and about my granny Tessie Ward’s people who were and are the bards who will always inspire me.

“There are poems about UCG and Galway that eternal city of my youth, one about Belfast in dark days where I worked as a young reporter with the Irish News but most of all about Corlea the world’s loveliest townland to where my father came to in 1925.

“The poems are rooted in history a subject I loved in UCG and are about ordinary real people who had an extraordinary effect on me. I suppose you could call it folk poetry.

“I started to write them as a way of coping with grief at the loss of my parents Rose and Willie McLaughlin who died in 2017 and 2018 within nine months of each other.

“I began to think about them and the qualities they gave us, our own people, ‘The Breed Of Me’ my father Willie who filled my world with songs, stories and tales of GAA giants he played with and he was a great actor too.

“My mother was a queen of the land of books but had to work from a very young age and she gave me a love of words, and she was wise and witty but above all, kind.

“The GAA has always been a huge part of my life and I got that from my father and played hurling for Fermanagh for 22 years from 1975-1997, for UCG, for Liam Mellows, Galway, for Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon, for Erne Gaels, Belleek, for St Paul’s, Belfast, for Commercials, Dublin, for Melvin Gaels Leitrim and finally for Naomh Eoin Sligo as well as minor football and handball for Fermanagh.

“But most of all, many of these poems are in memory of people who deserve to be remembered, my heroes of home my eternal legends who should never be forgotten and may their songs always be sung under mellow moons.”