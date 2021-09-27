German Ambassador welcomed to County Hall by Cathaoirleach

The newly appointed German Ambassador to Ireland His Excellency Cord Meier Klodt visited the offices of Sligo County Council last Friday and was welcomed by Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Taylor and Chief Executive Martin Lydon. The Ambassador was accompanied by his wife Gladys.

In his address the Cathaoirleach said: “One of the most enduring and successful of our Twinning Associations is our long standing friendships with Kempten. One of the reasons this connection has been so strong is due to the commitment of the people in this Chamber – Dymphna Gorman, Imelda Harte and Councillor Declan Bree, as has indeed the Chair of our Twinning Committee Councillor Rosaleen O’Grady. There have been numerous exchange visits in recent years between Sligo and Kempten, and while Covid restrictions did not allow for travel plans, we did have an excellent on-line meeting with Mayor of Kempten Thomas Kiechle earlier this year.

“Our remote location on the western periphery of Europe means we greatly value our International friendships, and we deeply appreciate that His Excellency the Ambassador has taken the time to visit us here in Sligo to further strengthen our association. One of the most successful partnerships we have developed with our friends in Kempten is in the realm of education, and in recent years we have welcomed students from Kempten on an Erasmus work placement. Sligo is proud of its network of international contacts.

“In addition to our formal Twinning associations with Kempten, Crozon and Tallahassee, in recent years we have welcomed Ambassadors from India, Hungary, Georgia, and the Republic of Korea. In a wider context, Sligo has a sizeable world-wide Diaspora world-wide with a keen interest in what is happening in their home county.

“Similarly, I envisage enormous potential in our association with our friends in Germany across a wide spectrum of areas – civic, enterprise, community, sporting and in the realm of arts and culture.

“The visit of his Excellency the Ambassador is another significant milestone in the development of this special friendship.”

The Ambassador made a special presentation to Dymphna Gorman President Sligo Town Twinning in recognition of her outstanding service over many years, particularly her work on the Sligo-Kempten association.