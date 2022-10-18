Gavin James on music, writing, and an upcoming headline performance in Sligo

Dublin singer-songwriter Gavin James will be returning to Sligo for the first time in more than five years as part of the Sligo Live Festival.

The 31-year-old singer spoke to The Sligo Champion about how his early days playing multiple pub gigs a day prepared him for a career in music, the extraordinary response he received after being highlighted as a voice to watch by Ed Sheeran, and his desire to make his upcoming concert at Knocknarea Arena on October 21 a viral sensation.

“I’ve haven’t been back to Sligo since 2017 and I am buzzing for it, last time was in the HMV Soundgarden (now Anderson’s), and that gig was very fun, that was a small show so this one is going to be great craic,” he said.

Gavin is one of the most popular singer-songwriters working in Ireland today, his 2015 debut album, Bitter Pill, quickly went platinum for sales and he has amassed 1.7 billion global streams and sold over 250,000 concert tickets worldwide.

Coming from a musical family, Gavin’s sister is a gospel singer, his grandfather was a renowned whistler, and his parents always encouraged a love for music as he grew up listening to songwriting greats such as Bob Dylan and Cat Stephens.

“I was in bands when I was 12 or 13 and soon started doing pub gigs after school, in those days it was grunge stuff like Pearl Jam and Nirvana, then I got into Rory Gallagher and Jimi Hendrix and would play electric guitar with three piece rock bands screaming down the microphone,” he said.

But before long Gavin stripped things back and started to develop the more relaxed acoustic sound he is known for today.

“By the time I got to transition year I knew what I wanted to do, everyone around me was in that moment of complete panic where you’re trying to work it out what you are going to be, but I found out I wanted to be a musician and I was chuffed,” he said.

“I went to college for about two months but had to leave because I was doing so many gigs in Temple Bar, about 15 gigs a week covering songs and I was simply too tired to go to college.”

Gavin recalls the days of waking up on a Wednesday to play a show from 1pm to 3pm, then heading off for an evening gig from 6pm to 8pm, and then finishing things off with a final concert from 9pm until midnight.

“It was the same the next day, and the next, and the next, and I did that from 17 until I was 21,” he said.

“The constant gigging helped me with my singing, after doing a couple of three hours sets you get to know what you’re not getting right. That and busking were great things for me, I didn’t have much of a voice in the beginning but then you learn little tricks and you listen back to yourself.”

This was the early 2010s and Gavin says it was the first-time people were bringing smartphones to concerts, recording performers, and then putting those clips up on Youtube. He would study those videos closely and learn to refine his skills.

Starting to build a career at the start of an explosion in online technology Gavin has always used this to his advantage, later being selected by Spotify as one of their spotlight artists of the year in 2016.

While now known for his own songwriting it was a cover track that really helped him break out on the music scene. At his shows Gavin would often play a version of The Magnetic Fields song ‘The Book of Love’ that gained huge notoriety after Peter Gabriel’s version was used in a finale episode of the television series Scrubs.

“I loved the Peter Gabriel version and I would play that song at pub gigs. We were in Whelan’s doing a live album in 2015 and the people were screaming for an encore. I was only starting out and I thought I don’t really have anymore songs. I played ‘The Book of Love’ and I was lucky I did because it became a big thing around Europe,” he said.

The song would find success in places like Belgium and the Netherlands and soon Gavin would find himself with recording contracts with Capitol Records and Sony.

“Everything started rolling and we were doing music videos in L.A, performing on Jimmy Kimmel and American TV shows,” he said.

A boost in his career was given after spending a night playing music in Dublin’s Doyle’s pub in the company of chart topper Ed Sheeran.

“We were just jamming all night, I’m 6’3 and he’s a little shorter so I had his guitar on me and we said when I was playing it looked like a ukulele,” he said.

The next morning Gavin woke up a tweet from the ‘Shape of You’ singer stating to his millions of followers: “Record labels, if you ignore Gavin James, you are losing out.”

This led to an influx of Ed’s fans discovering Gavin’s music and since then he’s released four studio albums and toured all over the planet.

“This tour is great because we are getting back to places in Ireland we haven’t been in a long time. I have not played a show in Sligo in years,” he said.

Prior to the tour Gavin did a number of in-store gigs at several Golden Discs throughout the country and said it was a great way to reconnect with his fans after the pandemic, especially younger kids who are not always able to attend age restricted concerts.

“I came home to live in Dublin in 2019 with the lockdown, for such a terribly mad time it was nice to be at home, I had the new album and was able to rewrite it about 12 times because I had the space to do it,” he said.

His latest album, The Sweetest Part, came out this summer and Gavin says the songwriting process reflected all the highs, lows, frustrations, and excitement of live under lockdown.

“I finished half of it in Dublin and the other half in London and that felt like a celebratory trip because I hadn’t been away anywhere for a year and a half. All the faster happy songs were done in London and then the solemn sadder songs were completed during lockdown,” he said.

Now Gavin is gearing up for his return to Sligo where he will be performing in the Knocknarea Arena on Friday, October 21. He says he has scoped out the venue and noticed a basketball court on display.

“I’ll definitely bring a basketball, I saw the court when The Coronas played before so I’ll be hooping a ball into the net during the gig, now that would definitely go viral,” he joked.

Tickets are on sale from Sligolive.ie, Ticketmaster or from the Hawk’s Well Theatre in person or by phone (071) 9161518.