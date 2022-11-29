Gardaí want to hear from the public in a series of Sligo meetings

Gardaí in Sligo want to hear from the public.

Gardai in Sligo are holding a number of community meetings in December aimed at canvassing people’s opinions as to what the force should focus their efforts on in 2023.

The meetings will assist an Garda Siochana to formulate their Policing Plans going forward.

The meetings are: Collooney, Coolaney, Skreen areas, Friday 2nd of December at 6.30pm at Skreen/Dromard Community Centre; Rosses Point, Grange, Cliffoney areas, Tuesday 6th of Dec at 8pm, at St Molaise Gaels GAA Clubhouse, Grange; Sligo Town area, Thursday 8th of December at 7pm at the Sligo Park Hotel.