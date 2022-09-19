Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Elphin man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Darren Greenfield who is missing from his home in Elphin.

Darren was last seen on Sunday, 11th September 2022 in Drogheda. Darren is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a stocky build. He has brown, shaven hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Darren is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.