Gardaí renew appeal for information about murder of Killala woman 22 years ago

Gardaí in Ballina who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins have made a renewed appeal to the public for information. Sunday last marked the 22nd anniversary since the disappearance of Sandra.

She was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4th December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Sandra was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 22 years and Gardaí say the investigation into her disappearance on 4th December 2000 remains active.

An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information.

An Garda Síochána and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.