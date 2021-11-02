Gardaí recover thousands of cannabis infused chocolate bars in Sligo

A new, ruthless breed of drug dealer who intended targeting children with chocolate bars laced with cannabis has been stopped in his tracks following a successful Garda raid.

Gardaí recovered thousands of bars of cannabis laced chocolate bars in the Cranmore area on Thursday.

Officers are awaiting a forensic analysis of the haul and it is estimated to be worth at least €10,000.

It is the first time such a haul has been made in Sligo.

The chocolate bars were discovered in a property linked to the suspect and also in plastic boxes on waste ground close to this house.

Gardaí are unsure if the haul was meant for a Halloween blitz targeting children but the presence of the items has shocked the local community.

“What it does show is the concerted effort to trap young people at an earlier and earlier age,” said a source close to the Garda investigation.

Children could easily develop an addiction to cannabis through the bars, look for more, run up debts, become couriers and then parents have to step in to try to pay money owed, said the source when describing the likely scenarios.

The dealer behind the seizure is likely to face charges once the bars have been analysed. He has been in court before on drug charges.