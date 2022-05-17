Gardaí in Sligo seize cannabis and cocaine worth €33,000

Cannabis and cocaine have been seized in Sligo by Gardaí.

Gardaí in Sligo have seized cannabis and cocaine worth €33,000 along with a gun.

A number of searches were conducted during the last number of days as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Sligo area.

The searches were conducted in Ballintogher, Ballisodare and Collooney.

Investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €13,000 was seized.

An unlicenced firearm was also seized.