Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.8°C Dublin

Gardai in Sligo seize €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine

Gardai seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after searches in Sligo. Pic: Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim. Expand

Close

Gardai seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after searches in Sligo. Pic: Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim.

Gardai seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after searches in Sligo. Pic: Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim.

Gardai seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after searches in Sligo. Pic: Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim.

sligochampion

Gardai in Sligo have seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after ‘a planned day of action’ to tackle the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

A number of searches were carried out by Gardai in Sligo on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in the drugs being seized during the planned opeation.

Search warrants were executed on a number of residential properties, along with areas of open ground being searched.

The drugs are to be sent for analysis.

Gardai confirmed that no arrests have been made yet as a result of this seizure, however the investigations are continuing into the find.

This operation was carried out by local units and supported by the Garda National Dog Unit.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy