Gardai in Sligo seize €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine

Gardai seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after searches in Sligo. Pic: Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim.

Gardai in Sligo have seized over €25,000 worth of suspected cocaine after ‘a planned day of action’ to tackle the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

A number of searches were carried out by Gardai in Sligo on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in the drugs being seized during the planned opeation.

Search warrants were executed on a number of residential properties, along with areas of open ground being searched.

The drugs are to be sent for analysis.

Gardai confirmed that no arrests have been made yet as a result of this seizure, however the investigations are continuing into the find.

This operation was carried out by local units and supported by the Garda National Dog Unit.