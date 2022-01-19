Gardaí find stolen motorbikes at man’s home

The case was heard at Sligo Circuit Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A 56 year old man has pleaded guilty at Sligo Circuit Court to handling stolen motorbikes at his home in Ballisodare.

William Jack Conway of Streamstown, Ballisodare admitted to handling a stolen Yamaha motorbike at his home on June 20th 2018 along with a Kango drill and power pack.

He further pleaded guilty to having a stolen Orion children’s motorbike on September 22nd 2020.

The court heard Conway was under pressure to store the items at his property.

The defendant faced three other handling counts but Prosecuting counsel, Mr Leo Mulrooney BL said a nolle prosequi would be entered on those charges in due course.

Garda Dermot Fearon, led by Mr Mulrooney, outlined how on May 11th 2018 the drill and power pack was discovered stolen by its owner when he went to a shed on his property at Aughamore, Carraroe.

He believed the burglary had taken place the previous night as he had been working there until about 7pm. A number of items had been stolen including the Kango drill and power pack.

The Yamaha motorbike with a 1999 KE registration was reported stolen from a shed on a farm in Ballintogher on May 21st 2018 while the mini children’s motobike, value at €200 had been taken on September 10th 2020 from a portacabin at Aughamore.

Gardaí found this bike on September 22nd 2020 at Conway’s rear garden but it was burnt out.

The Yamaha and drill was found at his home on June 20th 2018 after Gardaí obtained a search warrant.

This was executed by Garda Sandra Deery.

Conway has been living at Streamstown with his partner since 2005 and was working part-time as a courier.

When interviewed by Gardaí he said the Yamaha motorbike had been bought by him for €500 from a Polish man and he had it for a number of years.

There were no registration plates on the bike and Conway said it had been stored in a container on his property for three to four years. He said the drill had been in the container for a number of weeks.

He said ‘the boys’ would visit his premises on a regular basis. These people were using his container where he had stored a ladder. He didn’t pass heed of anything else in it.

When questioned subsequently about the children’s burnt out motorbike he said he hadn’t noticed it.

Conway had ten previous convictions beginning in June 2011 including road traffic offences, theft, cruelty to animals, possession of drugs.

He was on bail when he committed the offence of handling the children’s motorbike.

In reply to Mr Joe Barnes BL, instructed by Mr Mark Mullaney, solicitor (defending), Garda Fearon agreed that Conway was not a criminal mastermind.

The Garda also agreed that Conway would have been under pressure had he named ‘the boys’, younger men who called on him on a daily basis.

Mr Barnes said Conway had since disassociated himself from them and these younger men no longer call to him.

The defendant had €200 in court to give to the owner of the children’s bike.

Mr Barnes pleaded that Conway would appear to be under some degree of influence of these younger men who called to his home.

“It’s somewhat odd in his profile that in the last decade he had accrued these convictions,” said Mr Barnes.

He expressed the hope that the court would be of the mind to put the matter back on whatever terms for the purposes of the preparation of a probation report.

“He’s a man of an unusal profile and is smewhat vulnerable,” he pleaded, adding that Conway was naive and not a criminal mastermind.

“I’m asking the court to be as lenient as possibl, he said.

Judge Francis Comerford said the defendnat had accepted property from people whom he must have known had been stealing it and then he lied subsequently to Gardaí.

He also had been on station bail when he committed the further offence when receiving the burnt out children’s motorbike on his property.

He would be in a better position if he had turned his back but that further commissioning of offences made the matter of greater seriousness.

The Judge said however that he did think it was appropriate to see if there was any other alternative to prison.

The case was adjourned to April 5th for the preparation of a probation report.

“I’m not indicating there’ll be a non custodial sentence,” he said, adding that he was at risk.