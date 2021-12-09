Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Garda stand-off with dad who barricaded himself into apartment after pushing partner out the door

 A man who barricaded himself into his apartment with his baby son believed his child was going to be taken from him, Sligo Circuit court was told.

The incident took place at Market Close Apartments, Market Yard, Sligo. Expand

Close

The incident took place at Market Close Apartments, Market Yard, Sligo.

The incident took place at Market Close Apartments, Market Yard, Sligo.

The incident took place at Market Close Apartments, Market Yard, Sligo.

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

A man pushed his partner out of their apartment and then barricated himself into their home along with their baby with the brief siege ending only when armed Gardaí broke in by smashing a patio window.

Arising out of the incident, Michael Glynn was arrested and subsequently charged, appearing for sentencing at Sligo Circuit Court on three chagres.

Privacy