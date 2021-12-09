Garda stand-off with dad who barricaded himself into apartment after pushing partner out the door

A man pushed his partner out of their apartment and then barricated himself into their home along with their baby with the brief siege ending only when armed Gardaí broke in by smashing a patio window.

Arising out of the incident, Michael Glynn was arrested and subsequently charged, appearing for sentencing at Sligo Circuit Court on three chagres.

Glynn, of 42 Market Close Apartments, Market Yard, Sligo pleaded guilty to the production of an article during the course of a dispute and with assaulting a Garda on April 25th 2020.

On September 27th 2020, Glynn had been returned for trial on the matters.

Glynn was represented by Mr Keith O’Grayd BL, instructed by McGovern Walsh Solicitors.

Garda Mark Irwin told Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with State Solicitor Ms Elisha McHugh, that the defendant was in a relationship with Rachel Mongan for about five years at the time of the incident and they had one child who was 14 months old then.

They lived together at the apartment at Market Close. On Friday, April 24th 2020, the couple had been arguing “over something silly and his bllod was boiling.”

Ms Mongan went to sleep but Glynn stayed up all night and the argument continued the next morning.

Glynn shouted abuse at his partner and told her to get out of the apartment.

She told him she would not leave without bringing her baby with her but Glynn pushed her out.

Ms Mongan went to a shop nearby and from there the Gardaí were range.

Garda Irwin said he was the first to arrive at the scene at about 2.15pm in a marked Garda van.

He spoke with Ms Mongan who was upset and crying and was concerned for the baby which was still in the apartment with Glynn.

Garda Irwin said he knocked on the door of the apartment. He was unable to open it more than about eight inches as it had been barricated shut with metal bars which had come from a weightlifting gym set.

He could hear a baby crying in the background.

Glynn told the Garda to “f##k-off” that he wasn’t getting in without a warrant.

The Garda told Glynn that he was concerned for the cryng baby.

Glynn replied: “No one is taking my child.”

The defendant threatened that if anyone came into his house they “would get this.”

Glynn was holding a metal bar above his head. He swung it in the direction of the Garda with force, striking the door frame.

At this stage, garda Irwin withdrew and called for assistance. Other Gardaí arrived at 2.40pm including Detective Inspector Ray Mulderrig who put a cordon in place at the Market Yard.

At 3pm the armed regional support unit arrived at the scene from Ballyshannon Garda Station.

It was decided that the patio door would be breached in order to gain entry to the apartment.

Mr Mulrooney outlined a statement from Garda Kevin Hynes of the regional support unit in wjhich he said he smashed the patio door to get into the patment.

He was carrying a shield and was met by Glynn who lunged at him violently with the metal bar. He struck the shield with it a number of times.

Eventually, Glynn was restrined but not before he had struck te Garda in the face a number of times.

Glynn was subsequently handcuffed and removed from the scene. The garda received a minor graze to his cheek which did not require any medical treatment.

The defendant was detained under the Mental Health Act and the baby was handed over to its mother.

Glynn was taken to Ballymote Garda Station and at 5pm he was assessed by a doctor who said there was no immediate concerns for his mental health.

He was arrested for producing a metal bar during the course of an assault at 5.30 and when questioned he made full admissions.

Glynn was subsequently taken the next morning to a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Mr Mulrooney outlined that Glynn told Gardaí he had placed a few bars behind the door of the apartment to prevent anyone from entering.

The baby had been in a travel cot in front of the television watching cartoons and he had fed him.

Glynn stated he just wanted to scare the gardai whome he agreed were just trying to clam him.